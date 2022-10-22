Voters heading to the polls in November will find a crowded field of candidates seeking a role on the Chariho School Committee, with Charlestown, Hopkinton and Richmond combining to provide 14 candidates for just eight open seats.
Following a contentious term that saw national concerns regarding responses to COVID-19 and criticisms that race- and gender-based materials were being introduced in classrooms, voters will need to decide if the committee’s work is worthy of reelection or if they would prefer to see a change in representation.
Six incumbents are seeking to find their way back into office — three in Charlestown, two in Richmond and one in Hopkinton — with eight challengers hoping to gain enough support to join the mix.
CHARLESTOWN
Charlestown residents will be asked to select three people to represent the community on the Chariho School Committee. Candidates include independent incumbents Donna Chambers, Craig Louzon and Linda Delfino Lyall and Republican challengers Kim M. Coulter and James E. Sullivan.
Donna Chambers
A nine-year member of the Chariho School Committee, Chambers is a retired educator who has earned both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education.
The 75-year-old unaffiliated incumbent said that if reelected, she would draw on her years of experience and work across partisan lines to help continue to make Chariho “a forward-thinking and highly accomplished school district.”
In a new term, Chambers said she would be focused on providing the district’s dedicated staff with additional resources to improve inclusivity and promote safety and mental health awareness.
“I believe Chariho currently has an excellent administration and faculty that needs our full support now and into the future,” she said. “Additionally, the mental health and safety of all students in an all-inclusive environment need to be a priority and appropriate resources must be allocated."
Kim M. Coulter
Coulter is a third-generation co-owner at Stony Hill Cattle Farm, which she operates with her sister, Nina Lichka, along Shumankanuc Hill Road. She is running as a Republican.
Coulter said she got involved because of concerns regarding how the pandemic was handled and political agendas among members of the School Committee and felt compelled to run because no one was listening to the parents.
"I believe we can do better for our children in providing a sound and sustainable education to set them up for success upon graduation," Coulter said. "Whether they go on to college, a trade school or enter into the workforce, they need to be equipped with the highest level of education that we as adults and educators can provide."
Coulter said accomplishing this would require concentrating on the basics of education, including reading, writing and arithmetic. She said she would also focus on listening and being more mindful of parent concerns, as well as working to assure the district is not "sexualizing our children with literature that is not age-appropriate."
Craig Louzon
A longstanding member of the Chariho School Committee, Louzon joined as an unaffiliated candidate 11 years ago and has served ever since. In his time with the committee, Louzon has held a number of roles, including serving as both president and vice president during previous terms.
The 63-year-old grounds superintendent for the University of Rhode Island, a history major who graduated from URI himself, said that if reelected he would focus on addressing the district’s aging infrastructure and would do so while remaining fiscally responsible.
Louzon said Chariho’s elementary school buildings in particular would benefit from a financial investment in more modern and supportive learning environments. He said he would also seek to improve mental health response in the district and look for better ways to meet growing student needs.
“We need to continue to have a school committee that values the health of all of our students and that will continue to shine a light on ‘all students, all the time,’” Louzon said.
Linda Delfino Lyall
Lyall said this week she is committed to the school district and its students and staff, noting that even if voters should choose to go a different direction, she would continue to volunteer on subcommittees and work behind the scenes to make a difference. She is hoping that voters will still offer her a new term, however.
At 65 years old, Lyall is a retired teacher and school administrator with an extensive background in education. She has a bachelor’s degree in special education, a master’s degree in special education and reading, and a sixth-year degree in school administration. Lyall joined the School Committee four years ago, and after reelection two years ago was chosen by members to serve as the committee’s president during the previous term.
“We are facing a difficult year with the coming budget, and we need to come out of this election realizing that we’ve had a zero budget for one year already and could be facing that again,” Lyall said. “It will be imperative to focus on getting accurate budget information out there for voters, being transparent and focusing on preserving class size and prioritizing needs.”
If reelected, Lyall said she is committed to seeing that every child has access “to a quality educational experience in a safe school environment.” In addition, she said the committee must work harder in the coming term to improve communication and focus on the mental health of both students and faculty.
James E. Sullivan
A retired educator who spent 34 years as a teacher, Sullivan is looking to get back onto the Chariho School Committee following a decade-long absence. If he does get the opportunity to return, he said he will also be focused on getting the district “back to the basics.”
“There seem to be a number of issues to address, and I thought I could benefit the schools by jumping back in and helping to work through the difficulties the district is facing,” said Sullivan. “The culture has changed, and I fear it is not for the good.”
A member of the committee from 2010-12, Sullivan stepped away to handle a family matter. He said that in the past few years, however, he has found himself with more free time and a desire to get involved in the community once again. He said it isn’t about politics, but doing what is right and best for the students and community.
If elected, he said he intends to review and eliminate use of any indoctrinating materials related to critical race theory in the classroom, to focus on education and to promote greater post-pandemic collaborations between teachers and parents.
HOPKINTON
Voters in Hopkinton will be asked to select three people to represent the community on the Chariho School Committee. Candidates include incumbent endawnis M. Spears, a Democrat who was selected to replace Pastor David Stall following his resignation a year ago, and Republican newcomers Tyler M. Champlin, Polly Ann Hopkins and Larry Clark Phelps.
Tyler M. Champlin
A 37-year-old corporate tax manager and certified public accountant, Champlin is new to elective politics but has been a vocal proponent of fiscal responsibility and budgetary reform at School Committee meetings for several years now. If elected, the father of three said he would hope to bring a fresh, finance-based perspective that would serve to help the district reel in expenses without any major impacts to staffing or programming.
He said the top issues he would address as a member of the committee would be to improve transparency and enhance communication so that the public has a larger role in the process. He said he would also seek to reduce excess spending, noting that enrollment is trending down despite increases in spending in recent years.
“The district needs a return to fiscal responsibility with true, full fiscal transparency. In the past, parents have not had their questions answered, and I believe that’s been part of the problem,” he said. “The district oversees such a large portion of these towns' budgets, and we have a responsibility to hold administrators accountable for every dollar that is spent.”
In attention to keeping a watchful eye on spending, Champlin said he wanted to see the district return to “the core tenants of education,” including reading, writing, mathematics, civics and science, and to keep politics and ideology of any kind out of the classroom, as well as assuring the district refrain from delving into topics of gender, sexuality and other divisive issues.
Polly Ann Hopkins
A 49-year-old mechanical designer with a bachelor’s degree in graphic design, Hopkins has volunteered at the Ashaway Elementary School, served as chairwoman of the Special Education Advisory Committee at Chariho, and is a member of both the Hopkinton Historical Commission and Hopkinton Republican Town Committee.
Hopkins grew up in the region and had the opportunity to travel, living in New Hampshire and Florida at points as well, before returning to Hopkinton because of her love for the area.
“As one of the first in the Chariho District to speak out against the copious changes and political activism happening in our schools, I am walking the walk and ‘putting my money where my mouth is’ by becoming part of the solution and running for School Committee,” she said in an email.
If elected, she said she would be committed to being a “fierce advocate” for taxpayers and to assure that the district won’t be seeking alarming increases in funding at a time when residents have been hit hard by inflation and other economic factors.
She said she hopes to “restore informed, open-minded debates”; restore age-appropriate material standards; and “not act as a rubber-stamp approval process for the superintendent,” instead critiquing all requests in the best interest of both the schools and residents in the community.
Larry Clark Phelps
A 59-year-old longtime resident, Phelps manages the Hope Valley Bait & Tackle shop on Main Street in Wyoming.
Phelps, who is running as a Republican, said he decided to run in an effort to impact change. He said he believes the committee needs a new perspective, which he could provide.
“My top issues are school budget and education. I would like to put the school back on the right course, and to have school stay out of politics,” he said in an email.
endawnis M. Spears
Spears (Diné/ Ojibwe/ Chickasaw/ Choctaw) was named to the Chariho School Committee late last year after Hopkinton Republican David Stall resigned. The 40-year-old Democrat is the co-founder of an educational consulting partnership, Upstander Academy, that works with classroom educators and administrators across New England to help them integrate accurate history and civics curriculum into their work. She also serves as the director of outreach and programming and a founding member of the Akomawt Educational Initiative, an indigenous education and interpretive consultancy for museums, K-12 schools, colleges and universities, and is on the board of the Federation of State Humanities Councils.
Born in Arizona, Spears attended the University of Denver and received a Bachelor of Arts in anthropology.
If elected, she said that she hoped to put “inherent value of quality public education as the cornerstone of our community” and said she would focus on improving mental health and available resources; engage in more active discussions with the community regarding the annual budget and breaking down miscommunication that has marred the School Committee in recent years.
“There are opportunities for the public to engage in discussion over how the budget can accommodate the needs of taxpayers while providing the best possible education for our future leaders,” Spears said. “ Let's increase these spaces for communication and dialogue because misinformation and lack of understanding as to how public education functions have flourished, to the detriment of our children and educators.”
RICHMOND
In Richmond, residents will be asked to select two people to represent the community on the Chariho School Committee. Candidates include incumbents Ryan P. Callahan and William G. Day and challengers Kathryn E. Colasante, Patricia A. Pouliot and Jessica Marie Purcell.
Ryan P. Callahan
A technology director for Advanced Lithography, Callahan has a doctorate in chemistry and an MBA and has been a member of the Chariho School Committee for six consecutive years now. He currently serves on the steering committee for a national lithography conference and is chairman of local Boy Scout Troop 1 in Richmond.
In his time as a member of the School Committee, Callahan said he has demonstrated a commitment to remaining nonpartisan and independent and has focused his efforts on providing a safe, rewarding education experience for students. He said he believes he has shown strong leadership and competency over his time with the committee.
On the subject of pandemic impact, he said recovery will remain a central topic in the coming term. He said he is committed to addressing problems including home-life destabilization, loss of educational proficiency, as well as a manifestation of behavioral issues in the classroom. Callahan said he is also committed to improving educational opportunities to include more trade-based and other industrial programs within the district, as well as enhancing STEM-based education.
“With the US CHIPs act passed we are going to see a massive change within the U.S. semiconductor community and a revitalization of wafer production domestically,” he said in an email. “This is going to create tens of thousands of semiconductor-related jobs as well as tens of thousands of tangential jobs that support the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Chariho can be a part of this through engagement in the K-12 programs the CHIPS act is funding as well as enhancing our curriculum to reflect semiconductor related topics.”
Kathryn E. Colasante
A business owner and registered nurse, Colasante is an incredibly active volunteer in the community, including as a classroom teacher for a special program at Richmond Elementary School, as a reading tutor and as a children’s church teacher of 8- to 12-year-olds for the past three decades.
“Voters should vote for me because I am committed to doing the work and research necessary to bring positive change and improve education in our community, and because I have a history of going the extra mile to be an advocate for children,” she said in an email.
Colasante said if elected, she would seek to improve the quality of education and to better address the physical and emotional safety of the children. She said employers often bemoan not having applicants with adequate training, and the district has an opportunity to provide local students with skills that others won’t have.
She said it will also be important to address mental health issues including curbing bullying, both of students and adults alike, and would support changes in policy that would allow for a return to maintaining disciplined classrooms, as well as protecting children “from highly charged and highly age-inappropriate political and sexual messaging.”
William G. Day
The 57-year-old Day is a dedicated incumbent on the current Chariho School Committee and oversees the district’s School Safety Team, including helping to review and revise safety and security protocols. If reelected, Day said last week that he was committed to continuing his focus on school safety.
“We review safety plans two or three times per year, and that will continue,” he said. “In the past year, there have been 16 separate drills and demonstrations and I have been to all but four. If I am reelected, I will continue to show that level of dedication.”
In the coming term, Day said the committee will need to put an added focus on the mental health and wellness of both students and staff, many of whom are still adjusting to life after a significant disruption caused by the pandemic.
Day said the U.S. is also facing an ongoing problem with violence in schools, and he intends to focus on making sure the district is doing all it can to prevent a tragedy. He said he will also get behind efforts to enhance community partnerships, improve safety protocols and make sure every building in the district is providing a safe, welcoming environment for the students.
Patricia A. Pouliot
The 62-year-old Pouliot, who is retired, found herself following town politics more over the past few years and was alarmed when she learned that school materials were available that “promoted transgender transitioning” to young children. In fact it was the lack of attention to parental concerns that she said convinced her she needed to step up for others in the community.
If elected, Pouliot said she would be focused on crafting a fair budget that does not waste taxpayer money on non-essential services and would seek to restore core education to standard subjects of reading , writing, arithmetic and science, and to make sure students are better prepared for the college level.
Pouliot said she is also concerned about district efforts to promote “indoctrinating the children” through the teaching of ideologies and promotion of transgender materials that should be topics discussed between a child and their family.
“This radical woke agenda currently in our school is not teaching children how to think, it is telling them what to think,” she said. “We need to eliminate the social-emotional learning from schools and return to providing a quality education to every student with equal opportunities to receive an earned grade, not adjusting the grades to create an equitable outcome.”
Jessica Marie Purcell
Another newcomer to elective politics, the 39-year-old Purcell has become more involved over the past few years as a volunteer with the Richmond Elementary School Improvement Team and has been an active part of the Food Ambassador and Green Team programs. Purcell has also become an active participant at Chariho School Committee meetings.
A self-employed graphic designer and art director for Workwell Creative Studio, Purcell is a graduate of Rogers High School and the Newport Area Career and Tech Center and has a bachelor’s degree in graphic design and typography from UMass-Dartmouth.
“As a mother of students in school, I understand what it is like to navigate work, home and education during a pandemic,” she said.
Purcell said the district is fortunate to have a number of interested public servants, which shows a commitment to quality public education. If elected, she said would seek to improve communication and enhance collaboration and partnerships. An example would be to improve student representation by creating an appropriate student representative position that would give the student body someone to interact more directly with the community.
"Students deserve a seat at the table where decisions are being made that will affect their education,” she said.
