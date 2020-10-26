WOOD RIVER JCT. — There won’t be a race for seats on the Chariho School Committee in this election, but the district is expected to welcome two newcomers who will be representing Richmond on the 12-member board.
The newcomers, Sheila Grover and Gary Liguori, who is a write-in candidate for the second Richmond seat, will replace former Richmond members Murat Dymov and Clay Johnson.
Incumbents Catherine Giusti, of Hopkinton, and Gail "Linda" McAllister, of Charlestown are also running unopposed as they seek another term.
The Chariho school district, traditionally perceived as under-performing, has transformed in recent years into one of the top-performing districts in the state with nationally recognized Blue Ribbon schools and high standardized test scores.
However, there are new and daunting challenges facing the district, including the COVID-19 pandemic, finances, which have been severely impacted, uncertain state education aid and the requirements of continuing to educate students both in school and in their homes. The district also has a new Superintendent, Gina Picard, who replaced long term superintendent Barry Ricci after he died in 2019.
Catherine Giusti
Giusti, who is unaffiliated, works full time as a director of administration and planning. She has three children attending schools in the Chariho district and became a committee member in 2016 after serving as the district’s parent liaison for three years.
Guisti is a member of the Necessity for School Construction Committee which is looking at the number and configuration of the district’s schools.
“I wanted to continue the work that I started and felt that another four years would give me an opportunity to see Chariho progress further in a post-Barry Ricci era, and also, keep working on things like our aging school buildings in Chariho,” she said.
One of the few positive things to have come out of the pandemic, Giusti said, has been the increase in community engagement in School Committee meetings, which currently take place online.
“We’ve seen such a rise in participation in those meetings, because people can sit at home with their children and participate without having to leave their families on a random Tuesday to come and sit in the high school library,” she said.
Gail 'Linda' McAllister
McAllister’s legal name is Gail, but her family calls her Linda, the name her mother preferred. McAllister, who is unaffiliated, worked for 30 years as a school teacher and principal. She was appointed last September and decided to run this time because, she said, the district is facing so many challenges.
“With COVID-19 and in-person and distance learning and a new superintendent and the passing of Barry Ricci and all the financial responsibilities, I decided that I needed to continue to support all those decisions that I was there for,” she said. “I really enjoy it.”
McAllister said preserving the district’s high academic standards and COVID-impacted finances were two major challenges.
“I always think that excellence in the programming is always a challenge,” she said. “I’ve been in education for 30 years and I’ve always worked towards that goal of excellence, so that’s underlying everything that I do. I do think that the financial piece, for not only Chariho but all school districts, I mean, we don’t even know what we’re getting from the state, so I think that is the biggest challenge and to have that eye on the programing that you want for kids but also have that critical eye to decide what you really need and what we could do without.”
Sheila Grover
Grover, who is also unaffiliated, is a retired film costume supervisor who has been involved in the school district as the founder of the parents’ group “Friends of Chariho,” for several years. A Richmond resident for 19 years, she has had a daughter and a step daughter attending schools in the district. Grover agreed that the pandemic and its financial impacts are the biggest current challenges to the district, but maintaining the high quality of programs is also a concern.
“My main concern is keeping the level of quality up, because I feel the quality can slip so fast and people don’t realize it,” she said. “All it takes is a few years of making decisions that aren’t necessarily the best ones for the learners of the district, and it’s actually a lot easier to go downhill than it is to go up. I think with so many economic pressures, that’s just something we all have to be on the watch for.”
Grover, who has extensive experience managing projects for the entertainment industry, said she would apply that expertise to her School Committee role.
“I have dealt with multimillion dollar projects as a costume supervisor,” she said. “I have been on some very big projects. Also, I think I bring a pragmatism. I do try really hard to be fair.”
Gary Liguori
Liguori, a Democrat who currently serves as Dean of the College of Health Sciences at the University of Rhode Island, is a write-in candidate for the second Richmond seat on the School Committee. Liguori’s family moved to Richmond from Tennessee four years ago and he has had two children in Chariho schools, one of whom has graduated.
“After it became public that there were two openings and only one declared candidate, that spurred me on to recognize that there was a need in the community,” he said.
Liguori has been watching School Committee meetings and is a member of school improvement teams, so he is aware of what is happening in the district as well as the challenges Chariho is facing.
“I think part of what the School Committee is going to have to do is remember that there’ll be life after the pandemic, and we can’t lose sight of planning for those things,” he said.
With regard to the district’s school buildings, Liguori noted the difference between a determined to be “safe” and one that is optimized for learning.
“There are a lot of ways to measure whether a building is deemed safe, but safe doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a productive learning environment, so we need to make sure we look at all the information we have available as objectively as possible and then make the decisions based on that,” he said.
While its schools are highly-rated, Liguori said Chariho is still perceived elsewhere in the state as an under-performing district.
“There’s a real opportunity for, not just the School Committee but the community at large, to do a better job of letting people know how well we’re educating students,” he said. “The high school’s a Top 10 national high school. That’s pretty impressive. I think any parent would like their kid to be in the top 10% of anything ... In my regular job, I’m around the state a lot, and when I tell people where I live, honestly, I see their reaction, ‘oh Chariho, good for you’ in a sarcastic way. Little do they know, our district is better than theirs.”
