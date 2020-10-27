HOPKINTON — This year’s Town Council race is a far cry from the 2016 election in which five candidates ran for five seats. The higher level of engagement in the town’s political process can probably be attributed to the solar energy controversy, which has divided the town and brought frustrated residents to council meetings.
With council President Frank Landolfi and councilors Barbara Capalbo and Sylvia Thompson not running for re-election, the only incumbents running this time are council Vice President Scott Bill Hirst and Sharon Davis.
The challengers are Michael Geary, Clifford Heil, Robert Marvel, Stephen Moffitt Jr., Steven Wiehl, and Justin Wilmar. As residents’ frustration has grown over the council's approval of zoning and Comprehensive Plan amendments to accommodate industrial-scale solar energy projects, local political involvement has intensified, with most candidates promising to end the practice.
The other perennial issue is the property tax burden, much of which has been attributed to the cost of maintaining the Chariho Regional School District.
Sharon Davis
First elected in 2018, Democrat Sharon Davis is hoping for re-election to a second term on the council. Davis, who holds an M.B.A. in finance from Cornell University, is currently the secretary of the Hopkinton Democratic Town Committee and a member of the town’s Affordable Housing Partnership.
Davis said she would continue to bring her financial expertise to the town and remain responsive to the concerns of residents.
“I want to continue to represent the voices of the residents,” she said.
Leading the list of issues facing the town, Davis said, is the rezoning of residential zones to commercial for industrial solar projects.
“People have not always been listened to, so I just think we need to have a Town Council that listens to the residents, especially on the solar projects,” she said.
Davis agrees with Hirst, who has argued that an independent management study of the Chariho Regional School District would be helpful in lowering the school budget, which accounts for about 80% of taxes in the three Chariho towns.
“I think it’s been a long time since they’ve had one, if they even had one, and I always think that an independent management review is beneficial,” she said. “A fresh eye can suggest some ways the school district could be more efficient and spend their money a little bit better.”
Davis praised the town for producing a frugal budget.
“The town of Hopkinton budget is a bare-bones budget,” she said. “There’s really nothing that we could cut there. It’s all at the school budget level, so we need to lobby as much as we can and have the Hopkinton School Committee representatives really fight for the town.”
Michael Geary
Michael Geary, a Republican, is a veteran of the U.S. Navy and currently works as fleet manager for Frito-Lay. In the last election, Geary ran unsuccessfully for state representative against Brian Patrick Kennedy in District 38 and currently serves on the Zoning Board. Geary, who is also co-owner of Simplicity Farms, said he was running for council to help his community.
“I’m running to support my community, get involved,” he said.
The most pressing issue facing the town, Geary said, is attracting businesses.
“Solar is a major issue, but that’s not the only thing that should come to everybody’s attention,” he said. “… If you shed enough light on a subject, it definitely starts to get things moving.”
Geary and other council candidates have said that the town’s dormant Economic Development Commission should be revived.
“The Hopkinton EDC has not met in many, many years,” he said. “If you want to help something out, you’ve got to get involved.”
Geary said if he is elected to the council, he will deploy the skills he has acquired working for a large corporation.
“I work for a worldwide corporation,” he said. “I manage $3.2 million of rolling stock. I think we all have to sit down and go over the town budget, the school budget, if we are lucky enough to get elected.
Clifford Heil
Heil, a Democrat, is a data analyst with a Ph.D. in oceanography. Although he has no previous political experience, Heil pledges to listen to the concerns of residents and encourage sustainable economic development that preserves the town’s rural character.
A resident of Chase Hill Road, Heil decided to run for council after his quiet neighborhood was threatened by a commercial solar energy proposal. The application was denied, but Heil said project siting, and amending zoning ordinances to accommodate commercial solar facilities, were still critical issues.
“We should have been more proactive in our planning to identify potential places for these sorts of activities,” he said. “Look at places, first and foremost, that are already zoned appropriately for that sort of activity.”
Another issue, Heil said, is property taxes.
“Here we are, I’m saying ‘I don’t want to decrease the school budget’ and you’ve got people saying ‘well, I don’t want our taxes to go up, either.’ And you hear this sort of mantra, ‘lower taxes, don’t increase our taxes.’”
Heil applied several months ago to become a member of the town’s Economic Development Commission, which has not met for several years.
“We need to actively recruit members from this town to join, not only that board but all the boards and commissions in this town, because even if we can’t find the perfect people to fill all those spots right now, we need some people in those spots to start, if nothing else, generating ideas,” he said.
Scott Bill Hirst
Hirst, a Republican who chairs the Republican Town Committee, has served seven terms on the Town Council and is currently council vice president.
Hirst said he was seeking another term on the council because he enjoyed politics and felt it was important to help the town where he has lived his entire life.
“I enjoy politics and it’s my hobby,” he said. “I’m interested in the town. I grew up here. Obviously I enjoy the council. I’ve been running every two years since 1992 and I won some elections and lost others.”
The most important issues facing the town, for Hirst, include recruiting volunteers to serve on boards to help the town become more efficient.
“I think we’ve really got to get the town better organized,” he said. “Also, I’m concerned about town property and the roads, and we have the tree issues …. You really have to be a recruiter, because a lot of people don’t, generally speaking, go out and volunteer.”
With Town Manager William McGarry retiring at the end of the month, Hirst said his knowledge of the town and its history would be helpful, particularly with a new Town Council.
“At least three people on the council are going to be new and a new town manager, it remains to be seen what the chemistry is in the next two years of the town of Hopkinton," he said. "… We don’t really know."
Robert Marvel
Marvel, who is unaffiliated, is a cyber security consultant for a large media company.
Marvel said he began paying attention to local politics and attending Town Council meetings because of the solar issue, and became concerned about what he perceived as council members’ reluctance to listen to residents.
“In a Town Council meeting, if you got up to talk against a solar project, you were not treated with respect,” he said. “Just the lack of willingness to listen to the residents and listen to what they wanted to bring forth as evidence and facts and data …. I remember, at that point, thinking ‘We really need a change.’ We went through the election of 2018 with essentially nobody opposing the town councilors who were already there and I thought ‘That’s a bad thing for our democracy. We really should give people a choice.’”
Marvel said property taxes were another pressing issue.
“Tax rates and the Chariho budget numbers,” he said. “It seems to me that the Town Council in the last few years have been looking at these big solar projects as a kind of a silver bullet that will help them get the budget under control, and I just don’t think that’s sustainable. I don’t think that’s the right way to go.”
Stephen Moffitt Jr.
Stephen Moffitt, who is unaffiliated, is another newcomer to politics. A longtime Hopkinton resident and golf course superintendent, Moffitt said he decided to run because he enjoyed public service.
“I’m seeking office because I enjoy helping people,” he said. “I was raised to believe that community service is a noble exercise and that it needs to be done for the right reasons, and I want to protect the natural resources of the town.”
Taxes, Moffitt said, are a pressing issue in the town, and he agrees that the Economic Development Commission should be revived.
“I feel that it’s going to take volunteers other than the Town Council to get a grip on this,” he said. “I just think it’s been too long. The Town Council can’t do everything. There’s just a lack of involvement in town. There’s plenty of people that want to criticize and make comments. It’s a totally thankless job, but as a longtime resident living in the area for over 30 years, I just know that has been an issue as far back as I can remember. Taxes, taxes taxes.”
Moffitt also opposes amending the comprehensive plan to accommodate solar developers.
“I think that it’s kind of just been ignored, and most of it is obviously in regards to the solar,” he said. “I want to preserve the beautiful scenery that the town has. This is why we have people move here. This is why we have people stay here. It’s a very difficult balance. Hopkinton is in a very tough situation.”
Steven Wiel
Steven Wiel, an unaffiliated candidate, is a certified sterile processing technician and U.S. Marine Corps veteran who has never before run for office.
“For me as a person who’s never involved myself in local politics before, I realized the impact of local decision-makers on the town and on people’s lives in general, and I found that by attending meetings for the past couple of years, I felt that I can contribute and be a positive impact in terms of the decisions being made,” he said.
Commercial solar projects in residential zones, Wiehl said, are the biggest issue in the town. Taxes are a close second, along with the need to generate more economic development in the area.
Wiehl said if elected, he would propose a moratorium on solar projects.
“Sometimes it’s better to put a hold on things, and I believe there is an improvement to be made on the existing town ordinance as it relates to solar development and that by placing a moratorium for just a short amount of time, six months to one year, we can sort of take a breath, step back, analyze what we’ve done in the town so far, see if it fits and works, and if it doesn’t, give us the time to work on improving the system even more, making sure that we have a plan that makes sense for our communities and that is consistent, most importantly with the Comprehensive Plan,” he said.
Wiehl also noted that the Town Council should find a way to restore harmony in the community after years of division over solar projects.
“I also feel that there is a desperate need, particularly with the volatile nature of the solar hearings over the past couple of years, for the community to heal and for us to reopen the communication between the population of the citizens here and the elected bodies that represent it.”
Justin Wilmar
Wilmar, a Republican, is a driver for UPS and a newcomer to politics. If elected, he promised to bring a fresh perspective to Hopkinton and “look out for the best interests of Hopkinton residents.”
Wilmar, who did not respond to an invitation to comment for this story, opposes the incursion of commercial-scale solar facilities into residential neighborhoods and supports the thoughtful siting of solar projects.
High taxes are another important issue for Wilmar, who like Hirst and Davis, supports an independent management study of the Chariho schools budget.
“Perhaps we need to have a third-party audit,” he said. “I’m sure the town’s finances could benefit from similar scrutiny. We also need to broaden the tax base, perhaps commercial development along I-95.”
