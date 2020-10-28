RICHMOND — In an election that is expected to see two newcomers join three established members on the Town Council following an uncontested race, the town is still poised to make a rare shift away from partisan politics.
Three of the five candidates who are running to fill five open seats on the council, incumbents Nell Carpenter and Ronald Newman and newcomer James Palmisciano, are running unaffiliated in 2020, and both Democrat Lauren Cacciola-Parmer and Republican Richard Nassaney said this week that they are not going to let partisan politics dictate their work for the community.
"Personally, I wish they would simply take the letter off the ballots and just put them away when it comes to town politics," said Richard Nassaney, current council president. "We are all servants of the people and the goal here isn't to do what's right for you or your party, but to do what's right and will benefit our entire community."
Although there are no surprises expected, all five candidates said this week that they are not resting on their laurels and have instead been working to hear what matters most to Richmond residents.
Newscomers Cacciola-Parmer and Palmisciano, who will replace councilmen Paul Michaud and Mark Trimmer after both decided not to seek reelection, said this will allow them to hit the ground running after Election Day.
In the coming term, all five said they are prepared to work toward attracting sustainable development in the community that will properly increase the grand list and seek to take the tax burden off residents. Each also expressed individual goals, including working to build a community-based center, expanding recreational opportunities, building on strong educational opportunities in town and both improving government efficiency and enhancing transparency.
Lauren Cacciola-Parmer
Cacciola-Parmer, 36, first got a taste for politics at South Kingstown High School, but had only worked behind the scenes until a conversation with the staff from the organization Vote Run Lead, which focuses on helping women serve in leadership positions, convinced her to throw her hat into the ring.
She said Tuesday that after talking it over, she felt it was important to become more civic-oriented, and she said the best way to do so was to get into local politics.
"I was not seeing the change I wanted, and the best way to influence change is to step up and serve in a leadership role," Cacciola-Parmer said. "I wanted to do something, to take action in order to help make our community a better place."
A 2003 graduate of South Kingstown High School, Cacciola-Parmer graduated from Misericordia University in 2008 with a bachelor's degree in sports management before then moving to Richmond. She went on to earn certifications as a teaching assistant in 2019 and registered behavioral technician earlier this year.
She currently works as a registered behavioral technician with the J. Arthur Trudeau Memorial Center Pathways Strategic Teaching Center.
In the coming term, Cacciola-Parmer said she intends to focus on attracting appropriate economic development, working to build a permanent community/senior center and addressing unresolved issues, including the flooding along KG Ranch Road and at the Valley Lodge Estates.
Nell Carpenter
Running as the "outsider" in 2018 as an unaffiliated candidate, Carpenter found herself as the top vote-getter in the last local election. Although there is no defined competition this year, Carpenter said she is taking nothing for granted and aims to show voters that she intends to address a lot of unfinished business during the coming term.
The 45-year-old custom garden and floral designer, who is expected to complete her college credits and earn a bachelor's degree in human services, psychology and management in 2021, said that while a lot has changed over the past two years, a lot has remained the same.
"One thing that has not come to fruition and that it's time to pick the ball back up on, from what I've heard from voters, is the development of a community center," she said. "It isn't anyone's fault, but it had fallen off the plate, and I think this is something our community would really be able to take advantage of."
The center would need to be built responsibly, she said, in order to maintain reasonable taxes for residents, and would be part of an overall goal to find sustainable long-term businesses who will contribute to the grand list and spark job growth. She said the coming council will also need to address lingering matters, including the flooding issues with KG Ranch/Valley Lodge.
Richard Nassaney
A self-employed sales representative and 1993 graduate of Roger Williams University where he earned a bachelor's degree in business administration, the 49-year-old Nassaney has served two terms on the council including most recently as president.
Nassaney said this week that he is proud of his accomplishments and ability to work across party lines and serve everyone in the community, no matter who they voted for or where they stand politically.
"I have heard people ask throughout this campaign, 'what's your agenda?' I'm not a politician and I can honestly tell them, 'I don't have one,'" Nassaney said. "My goal is to bring a civility and politeness to politics, transparency to government and maintain the productivity in the workings of our town."
Nassaney said during the upcoming term, business growth and development will be a critical topic for the community. He said the town must look to attract the right kind of businesses, ones which will bring jobs to the community and opportunities for residents, while also supplying tax dollars to offset costs for those who live in Richmond.
Among topics to address, he said, will be the ever-growing industry of solar development. Nassaney said that Richmond has been able to avoid many of the challenges that plague neighboring Hopkinton, and said such developments in the community would need to conform to the characteristics of the town.
Ronald Newman
When Newman first joined the council 10 years ago, the then-Democrat was looking to make a difference and help improve his hometown. As the 64-year-old, who currently serves as vice president of the council, prepares to begin his 11th year as an elected official, he has since dropped the party affiliation and said he will not let partisan agendas impact his goal of doing what's best for Richmond residents.
"I am an open book, and I want to be the type of councilor who anyone can approach," Newman said. "Everyone has a right to their concerns and I take pride in making sure I listen to all sides on every issue. My door is always open and I welcome anyone to call if there is something they want to discuss."
A 1974 graduate of Chariho High School and alumnus of the University of Rhode Island, where he earned a bachelor's degree in communication, Newman is a marketing specialist with the Rhode Island Division of Agriculture.
In the coming term, Newman said he will be focused on attracting development to the community in a manner that will maintain the town's rural character while expanding the grand list and options for local residents.
Newman said he would like to see development in areas such as Richmond Commons, which is designed for commercial growth, and noted that he would seek to attract the type of businesses the town would want to see, such as a second grocery store to help create competition. He said he hopes to also continue the family legacy of service in a manner that will make voters proud.
James Palmisciano
Palmisciano may be a newcomer to elective politics, but the registered Republican wanted to make clear that he serves the community and not any political party. That was why the 49-year-old chose to remain unaffiliated on this year's ballot as he makes the leap from an appointed role on the town's Economic Development Commission to the council.
A one-year member of the commission, he said this week that an elected position was the next logical step in his efforts to help build a community that Richmond residents can be proud of for years to come.
"Serving on the EDC over the past year, I realized that where I could effect the most change was within a role on the council," he said. "I am not seeking a career in politics, but I am interested in doing my civic duty, and this was a way for me to make the greatest impact."
The global sales leadership learning director for Schneider Electric, Palmisciano is a 1993 graduate of Providence College, where he earned a degree in European history and also concentrated on marine biology. He has over 20 years of experience working in a global business environment across very different ideological groups and opinions to achieve a common objective, and said he will serve the people of Richmond with integrity and transparency.
Palmisciano plans to utilize his strengths, which include a strong understanding of economic development, to help the town develop a Comprehensive Plan that will provide both short-term growth and long-term sustainability that will keep the southern New England charm Richmond has to offer.
