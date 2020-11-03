Today is Tuesday, Nov. 3 ... Election Day! Get to the polls and make your voice heard!
See below for Richmond polling places (open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.) and check out the ballots for the different precincts attached.
RICHMOND POLLING LOCATIONS
Precinct 2901: Richmond Elementary School, 190 Kingstown Road, Wyoming
Precinct 2902: Chariho Middle School gymnasium, 455B Switch Road, Wood River Junction
You must bring valid photo ID. For more information, contact the Board of Canvassers at 401-539-9000 ext. 9 or at townclerk@richmondri.com.
