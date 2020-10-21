RICHMOND — Running for a third term in the Rhode Island House of Representatives, Justin Price, (R-Hopkinton, Richmond, Exeter) is being challenged by Democrat and political newcomer Megan Cotter.
Price, who was first elected to represent District 39 in 2014, was re-elected in 2016 and hopes to prevail again in November. The 56-year-old carpenter, a former United States Marine, lives in Richmond.
“I enjoy serving the community,” he said. “I enjoy helping constituents out and working with my colleagues up at the State House to try and get things accomplished.”
Price currently serves on the House finance and veterans’ affairs committees. Since he was first elected, he said he had learned about the importance of compromise.
“There’s a lot to learn about representing the people of the state, so it’s been a real learning experience,” he said. “I’ve been up there for almost six years, so you learn a lot, and one thing I did learn is there’s always two to three sides to an issue, so there’s somewhere in the middle and somewhere between the parties that there’s a solution.”
Megan Cotter, of Exeter, has the endorsement of the Rhode Island Political Cooperative, which is backing a slate of progressive Democratic candidates. A mother of three children, Cotter, who is 36, works full time at a seafood company. She has never run for office until now.
“I’ve had phenomenal experiences knocking on doors of people in our district and getting to know people and hearing their stories and what’s important to them,” she said. “… I’m interested in making sure that everyone’s voices are heard. That’s really important to me and being a representative for everyone — not just people who see things the same way that I do, but for people who don’t — and listening to what they have to say.”
The issues
One of the major issues for voters in the Chariho towns is the schools budget and how the regional school district is funded.
“School funding, transportation, because it’s such a big district,” Price said. “Every session, it’s a question on funding.”
Cotter, whose children attend public school in the Exeter-West Greenwich Regional School District, said the reduction in school funding from the state was one of the concerns that had prompted her to run for office.
“You work really hard to buy a home in a community that has a good school system and essentially all of our taxes go to the schools, and yet, we’re still falling short,” she said. “The [funding] formula has not been reconfigured since 2010 and 30% of school funding has been on administrative costs. It’s time to really take a good look at what we’re spending the money on."
The flagging economy and coronavirus-related job losses are major concerns in District 39, as they are throughout the state.
“The streets are not full of vehicles like they used to be and stores are shut down,” Price said. “I feel confident that we will recover from this eventually, and we’re calling for oversight on some of the decisions that are being made by the governor that people are asking about.”
For Cotter, a key to reinvigorating the economy will be creating jobs by investing in renewable energy.
“We really have to be forward-thinking in how we can create jobs as we rebuild the economy,” she said. “That’s why I’m really big on beginning a transition to renewable energy, because that will create thousands of good-paying jobs in construction.”
Despite a general consensus that renewable energy is a worthy endeavor, the loss of green space to commercial solar facilities is a thorn in the side of many voters in rural communities.
“I get feedback from both sides on that,” Price said. “You really hate to see the land get stripped and everything, but then you also have to accept the fact that if someone owns their property, and it’s within zoning regulations of the town, they should be able to do what they want with their property.”
Asked about applications for zoning changes to allow commercial solar projects in residential zones, Price said the applications were heard according to the procedures required by the towns.
“That’s when the process comes into play. Everybody has their stance and their say, like with any committee, you bring in the information and politics is when you have a meeting and neither one of them’s really happy,” he joked.
“I’m pro-solar,” Cotter said. “I’m not for clear-cutting for solar, and I think that we can absolutely transition to renewable energy without clear-cutting.”
Taking the high road
Neither Price nor Cotter has allowed negativity to creep into the campaign. There have been no personal attacks or attack ads so far, and both candidates have remained focused on the issues.
Price said he had always been available to his constituents on local issues such as the failing Wyoming Dam that has been an ongoing concern for people in both Richmond and Hope Valley.
“Helping the constituents and being the liaison between the town and the state, and we got the funding, finally, for the dam, and cross our fingers, the work is supposed to start in the springtime.”
Cotter said she was open to hearing opposing points of view.
“Don’t vote for me because I’m a progressive,” she said. “Vote for me because I’m a member of the community. I’m a mother with kids in the public school system and I care about the people here.”
