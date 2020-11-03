Today is Tuesday, Nov. 3 ... Election Day! Get to the polls and make your voice heard!
See below for Hopkinton polling places (open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.) and check out the ballots for the different precincts attached.
HOPKINTON POLLING LOCATIONS
Precinct 1401 (District 1): Ashaway Elementary School, 12 Hillside Avenue, Ashaway
Precinct 1402 (District 2): Hope Valley Elementary School, 15 Thelma Drive, Hope Valley
Precinct 1403 (District 3): Hope Valley Grange Hall, 1116 Main Street, Hope Valley
You must bring valid photo ID. For information, call the Board of Canvassers at 401-377-7777 or visit www.hopkintonri.org.
