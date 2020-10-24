HOPKINTON — Democrat Jennifer Douglas is hoping the second time will be the charm in her effort to unseat incumbent Republican Sen. Elaine Morgan in the sprawling 34th District, which encompasses Hopkinton, Richmond, Charlestown, West Greenwich and Exeter.
Morgan has held the seat for six years. In 2018, she defeated Douglas by about 1,000 votes.
A small business owner, Morgan lives in Ashaway with her family. Morgan currently serves as the Senate Minority Whip and is a member of the Commerce, Special Legislation and Veterans Affairs committees.
Endorsed by several conservative groups, including the Center for Freedom and Prosperity, Morgan said more Republicans were needed in the Rhode Island legislature to bring balance and transparency to state government.
"Our Rhode Island state Senate is composed of 38 Senate seats, five of which are Republicans,” she said. “We need to continue to shine the light of transparency on the leadership to weed out the corruption. If Republicans were not there, the taxpayers would never know or see what is happening in our state. We are holding these officials accountable. A balanced government is a healthy one. Rhode Island is very lopsided in this regard, and has been for over 80 years.”
Among her accomplishments, Morgan said, is her work to prevent a railway expansion that would have threatened green space in Charlestown and halting construction of a state transit hub.
“ (I worked) collaboratively with federal and local officials to halt a major railway from redirecting its route through vast farmlands, residential homes, and disrupting a vitally delicate ecosystem in Charlestown,” she said.
Morgan also noted her efforts to prevent the construction of a controversial state transit hub in Hopkinton and the reopening of a state welcome center on Interstate 95.
“(I helped stop) a vast transit hub from being built at Exit 1 in Hopkinton, which would have destroyed the most pristine aquifer on the North Eastern seaboard," she said. "This hub would have destroyed the rural character and disrupted our way of life here in Washington/South County. I was able to work with the department of transportation to reopen our welcome center on 95 north between Exits 2 and 3.”
Road and bridge repairs have also remained high on Morgan’s list of priorities.
“Working with director of transportation Peter Alviti has paid off, and my request for much-needed road and bridge work is being completed in this end of the state,” she said.
Douglas, 46, is the mother of two teenagers. She lives in Charlestown and works as a medical assistant. Douglas is the town and city representative of the Rhode Island Democratic Women’s Caucus and is a member of the Charlestown Democratic Town Committee, the Rhode Island Women’s Caucus, and the Rhode Island Womxn’s Action Initiative.
A member of the Rhode Island Political Cooperative, which is backing a slate of progressive Democratic candidates running on a common platform, Douglas said she decided in her second run against Morgan to make an effort to become better-known in the community.
“I’ve worked really, really hard the past two years to build the connections that I need, maintain a really good group of volunteers around me … and just put myself out there to get the name recognition, to have people understand that there’s really other choices,” she said.
The issues
Both Morgan and Douglas said the COVID-19 pandemic was the most pressing issue.
“Our economy has been devastated due to COVID,” Morgan said. “Businesses are closing their doors never to reopen again. This will have an effect for years to come. As a small business owner I know the struggles we are dealing with. Small business is essential to growing our economy back. Our governor is holding back much needed CARES [Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security] funding that is supposed to be going out to small businesses and people to help save Rhode Island. We have been demanding to reconvene at the General Assembly. This is the only way we will have oversight over these funds and how it is distributed.”
Douglas agreed that the pandemic and its economic impacts were the top issues currently facing Rhode Islanders.
“We have to really take into account our economic recovery right now, our preparedness for future obstacles like this that may happen and then, the pandemic has really exposed the depth of social inequity and the appreciation for our essential workers since this all happened,” she said. “There are definitely some things that we need to work on in the next couple of years and one of them is establishing a fair minimum wage.”
Morgan and Douglas also agree that taxes are a major issue, but they differ on how to address the problem.
"We are taxing people right out of our state,” Morgan said. “I have a major concern over the growing deficit our state is facing right now and how it will impact our local regional school districts and towns’ finances. I have signed the taxpayer pledge not to raise taxes. My opponent refuses to do so.”
Douglas wants to see fewer tax breaks for corporations and individuals in higher tax brackets.
“Reduce the amount of corporate welfare that corporations are getting all across the state and making them pay their fair share,” she said, “Increase the tax rate of people that are making over $467,000 a year so we can start getting some breathing room for the hardworking Rhode Islanders.”
School funding, Douglas said, is a perennial issue for taxpayers, since about 80% of taxes in Charlestown, Richmond and Hopkinton go to the Chariho school district.
“It’s a very difficult situation for everyone,” Douglas said. “I can see where it’s coming from, from both sides … I don’t like the fact that we are not voting on a budget right now in this state.”
The issue of open space being rezoned for industrial solar projects has been a hot-button issue, especially in Hopkinton. Morgan said she supported commercial solar energy when it was appropriate for the site.
“The green energy initiative is not as green as people are led to believe,” she said. “Solar companies have been taking advantage of our land and resources. I am all for landowner rights and people have the right to do what they want on their own property if it is zoned for that purpose. I do not believe our Town Council should be rezoning land. We have an appointed zoning board for that purpose.”
Solar projects are one of many issues dividing communities. Douglas promised that if elected, she would unify, not divide.
“I think that right now, during the divisiveness that we’re all experiencing during these times, we really need a unifying voice, and I believe that I bring that voice,” she said. “I respect everyone. I’ve been an activist for a really long time. I know the needs of working families and what we need right now.”
