CHARLESTOWN — It’s a crowded field of candidates in Charlestown this year, with three incumbents defending their Town Council seats against eight challengers, most of whom are political newcomers.
All but one of the candidates are affiliated with one of Charlestown’s two Political Action Committees: the Charlestown Citizens Alliance and Charlestown Residents United, and each side has accused the other of lacking honesty and transparency.
Heading the list of issues facing the town is the COVID-19 pandemic and its devastating impacts on businesses and individuals. Charlestown, whose residents enjoy one of the lowest property tax rates in Rhode Island thanks to expensive beachfront properties, faces an ongoing struggle between encouraging economic development and preserving the town’s open spaces. Climate change and rising sea levels are also a growing concern in the oceanfront community.
Sheila Andrew
An unaffiliated political newcomer running for the CCA, Andrew, a professor at the University of Connecticut who specializes in dairy cattle, plans to retire to Charlestown soon.
“Coming to this town, we have just been thrilled to meet the people,” she said. “Everybody is warm and open and caring, and then to see the environment here, the ocean, the salt ponds, the countryside and the hiking trails. Then, knowing about how the government within Charlestown has evolved to really support this community … and because I’m getting close to retiring, I will have more time and I would love to help to continue what has been accomplished.”
Andrew said the pandemic is the most important issue currently facing the town.
“We need to know what people in Charlestown need. What has affected them with this pandemic? Are there basic needs such as financial needs, food needs? Is there unemployment? And I’m not sure we have a good handle on that …. It would be good to see what’s needed out there and how the town could help,” she said.
If elected, Andrew said she would bring her experience working with diverse organizations.
"It really means working together with people and not trying to promote one way over another way, and I think it’s the listening skills that I have,” she said. “ I really believe in listening to people, find out what the issues are, find out what some of the answers might be, and they might come from very different sources … I’ve worked with businesses for 25 years — dairy farm businesses and you know, they’re challenged on many levels.”
Deborah Carney
Carney, a Democrat, small business manager and the founder of CRU, is currently serving as vice president of the council and is a member of the town’s Audit Subcommittee. Carney has an extensive political background: Charlestown Town Council from 2002 to 2006, the Chariho School Committee from 2008 to 2012 and chairwoman of the Charter Revision Committee from 2007-08.
Carney described the pandemic as the most pressing issue in the town.
“It’s not going away anytime soon and the town needs to deal with it from all aspects, the impact on the community through the budgeting, the effects on the small business, our residents that are now unemployed,” she said.
Carney noted that the financial impact of the pandemic had made it necessary to be even more fiscally conservative.
“I do the research necessary to make informed financial decisions for the town, and especially with the upcoming budget challenges, the uncertainty of what we’re going to receive from the state in terms of state aid, what impacts it’s going to have on the Chariho School District, because the school district will also impact our budget,” she said. “Last year, I advocated strongly to not allocate some of the money that they put into the budget, because we have no idea what is coming down the pipe, and to put ourselves in the best financial position possible.”
Carney said CRU had been described as promoting the construction of a large stadium at Ninigret Park as well as a new community center, neither of which her group supports.
“They are telling people that our group wants to build a 12,000-seat stadium at Ninigret Park and that is a lie,” she said. “They are also telling people that we were the group behind the $3.1 million community center and that is a lie. We were the group that got the word out and alerted people and advocated for a tax reduction.”
Cody Clarkin
Clarkin is running as an unaffiliated candidate on the CCA platform. At 21, he is the youngest candidate, but he has already served for three years on the town’s Parks and Recreation Commission and the Chariho Middle School Improvement Team, also for three years.
Clarkin holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Rhode Island and is planning to return to school to earn an advanced degree.
“This kind of just seemed the next step to continue giving back to the town,” he said of his run for council. “I really do love the town. I want to protect all the resources we have and make sure other people can continue enjoying it as I have.”
Clarkin said solar energy was, for him, one of the biggest issues in the town.
“Hopkinton has done the solar projects where they have done some clearing of forest, and going door to door, I’ve heard a little bit of concern about what that would look like in Charlestown, and if we would allow that here,” he said. “I would like to see more rooftop solar, and if we’re going to see commercial solar, using our commercial businesses and already cleared areas, rather than clearing our forests. The state has shown that there’s plenty of parking lots and businesses and rooftops that would be much better suited to solar rather than tearing down our forests.”
Expanding public access to the town’s natural resources is also important to Clarkin.
“Quonochontaug Pond has very little public access to it and Ninigret Pond has more, but I think there can always be a couple of extra areas where you can put in, because those are big ponds,” he said.
Clarkin said he would bring a new perspective to the council.
“I’m the youngest person running,” he said. “ I’ve just recently gone through the school system, so I can speak to the fantastic schools we have here in Charlestown … and someone who’s recently gone through the parks and the beaches and grew up here, that’s a different perspective that I would bring.”
Susan Cooper
Cooper, who is unaffiliated and running under the CCA banner, is a retired attorney who has lived in Charlestown for three years.
“I was looking for a way to be involved and of service in the town, so when this opportunity arose, it seemed like the natural thing to do,” she said.
Of the issues facing the town, Cooper said COVID-19 topped her list.
“I think that one, immediately, is for us to think about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, both public health and economic, on our schools and our businesses and our residents,” she said.
Cooper supports economic development, but she has also heard from residents that the town’s rural character must be protected.
“It’s clear to me that what people value the most about the town is our connection to nature, our beaches, our ponds, etcetera,” she said. “As we consider ways to move forward with development, I think we have to keep in mind that we want to preserve that aspect of the town.”
If elected, Cooper said that in addition to her legal expertise, she would bring experience gleaned from years of community work and time serving on boards of directors.
“I love the town and I’m really committed to working and to have CCA’s record of low taxes and sound town management continue,” she said. “… I have also learned a lot in the process of campaigning about the town and also just about the value of getting out, talking to people, listening to people, so that you are in tune with what the residents want.”
Jodi Frank
Frank, a Democrat, is a business owner and member of CRU who ran unsuccessfully for council in the 2016 election, losing by just 200 votes.
“I wanted to try again, because I really do want to represent the entire town,” she said.
Frank served on the Parks and Recreation Commission for six years and is also a former chairwoman of CRU.
“I spent the last two years as chair of CRU, in preparation to be able to run again,” she said.
Frank believes that residents living in the neighborhoods north of Route 1 are not adequately represented on the council.
“I’d like to make sure that they have a voice, because they often don’t get to attend meetings or be able to actually say something,” she said. “To have committees and things meeting during the day when people are working is not fair. People need to be able to attend and/or be able to write in and feel comfortable voicing their opinions.”
Frank also wants to see a master plan for Ninigret Park. Work on the plan began, she said, when she was still on the Parks and Recreation Commission, but it has never been completed.
“There’s so many people, especially the families in town, that could use it,” she said.
Frank is also concerned about residents’ health during the pandemic.
“This summer was pretty brutal,” she said. “Our seniors are trapped in their houses. It’s hard for them to do anything and we need to do something for people … I don’t feel we’ve been doing enough for them. We can do more for the townspeople.”
Frank promises that if elected, she will call on her varied academic background to bring a new perspective to council business.
“I have a variety of backgrounds to provide a diverse outlook,” she said. “I look at things very differently than most people and I’m not pigeon-holed. Definitely not.”
Frank also noted the political diversity of the CRU candidates, who are Democrats, Republicans and independents.
“We’re really running as a bipartisan group, because we actually can listen, even if the view differs,” she said. “But we discuss it, and I’m very open to discussion. I listen.”
Scott Keeley
Democrat Scott Keeley, a patent agent, is another CRU candidate. The shoreline rights advocate attracted statewide attention two summers ago when he was arrested on a trespassing charge for gathering seaweed at the beach. The charge was later dropped.
“At the end of the Obama administration, the Obama administration encouraged everybody, ‘run for something,’ you know?” he said. “And I guess that was part of the trigger — why don’t I run? Run or shut up. You can keep trying to get arrested, which is tiresome, or you can take the legislative route and go that way."
Keeley also pointed to a town-owned property west of Charlestown Town Beach where public access is prohibited.
“There’s a sign that says ‘no public access’ beside a publicly owned strip of land, and when I looked into that, I found that the town put that sign there on a person’s property and they said that if the sign’s not there, people will stop and drop people off and block traffic,” he said. “That just doesn’t seem right.”
Along with access to the shoreline, Keeley believes that people should be responsible for their behavior at the beach.
“I think there should be heavy fines for littering and doing other things that are illegal on the beach,” he said. “I don’t think you should be drunk and disorderly, just because you’re allowed to be there peacefully. I don’t think you should be able to litter or actually trespass on people’s property.”
Keeley said he wanted more inclusiveness in town government.
“We have a choice,” he said. “Charlestown can be a country club of beachfront cottage owners, or it can be a community. I want a town where we see the high school kids grow up and open a business in town.”
Grace Klinger
Klinger, an antiques dealer, is one of two Republicans running on the CRU platform. Klinger has not run before for Town Council, but she has been a member of the Conservation Commission for 12 years and is its current chair.
“I have had to attend a huge amount of Town Council meetings, and over time, I came to see a lot of things,” she said. “I believe in clear, transparent government on the Town Council, and I was not seeing that.”
Klinger described the major issue facing the town as a lack of balanced representation.
“I’ve been fortunate, as the current chairperson and 12-year member of the Conservation Commission, to observe how unbalanced this representation is currently, and I do think all our residents should be represented,” she said. "It is my opinion that residents’ questions questions, concerns and issues should always be allowed to be heard.”
Another issue for Klinger is finding a balance between economic development and preserving open space.
“We all love the rural setting that Charlestown is in, and the open space properties that Charlestown offers and we get to enjoy, but we have to think to the future, especially now, to keep our tax base strong,” she said. “The pandemic has so challenged various income levels that we must be more prudent going forward.”
Klinger supports attracting more young families while maintaining what she described as a “stable senior community.”
If elected, she promised to listen to different viewpoints.
“I will serve with an open mind and consider all needs for the betterment of Charlestown and its residents,” she said.
Stephen Stokes
Stokes, a 37-year-old firefighter and paramedic, is running for Town Council for the first time, but has served on the Economic Improvement Commission and the Solarize Charlestown team. A Republican running on the CRU slate, Stokes said he was prompted to run by the council’s response to residents who were opposed to a proposal to allocate a portion of the town’s surplus to a new community center. The proposal was later dropped.
“People up there said ‘Please don’t move forward with this community center,’ lines of people, and they just completely ignored them,” he said. “And I said ‘You know what? That’s not right. That’s not the way people should be.’ I was always interested in serving and seeing what I could so for my community."
In addition to keeping taxes low and preserving the town’s rural character, Stokes said access to recreation areas was an issue, particularly for residents living north of Route 1.
“The issue you have is, you have a lot of access of the town and not so much on the northern end,” he said. “Even when it comes to our parks and recreation areas and things like that, most of them are located in the southern part of Charlestown. I would like to see some more boat launches. Our beaches, how do we get our residents on our beaches that they pay for? Balancing that out with our summer community as well.”
Stokes, who grew up in Charlestown, said if elected, he would bring his knowledge of the town’s history to the council along with a willingness to listen.
“I would make sure that if I’m elected, I want to hear the opinions of everyone, including people I may not agree with,” he said. “… I think the more people that participate, the better off we are, and that being said, I think I’m that type of personality.”
Bonnita Van Slyke
Van Slyke is running for re-election as an unaffiliated candidate under the CCA banner. A copy editor, technical writer and publication specialist, Van Slyke was first elected to the Town Council in 2014 and said she had decided to run again to complete the initiatives she had started.
“There’s so much that I’ve worked on the the past six years that isn’t finished, and I would like to continue to get that done,” she said. “I’d like to offer experience and I’d like to offer an independent view of the facts that will serve the best interests of all the citizens of the town.”
Van Slyke serves as the council liaison to the Planning Commission. Long-term planning, she said, is one of the most important issues for the town.
“I think a new, strong Comprehensive Plan will serve as a shield against the inappropriate outside threats that we’ve all been faced with and against foolhardy development that threatens our economy and our tax rate,” she said.
Another major initiative, Van Slyke said, is the development of a fund balance policy.
“This will address how much we should reserve in funds for emergencies such as climate change, which will affect the whole town, not just the coastal areas, because of the intensities of the storms and the duration …. So we’re waiting for a study from the Government Finance Officers’ Association, the GFOA, regarding how much the town should hold in reserve,” she said.
If re-elected, Van Slyke promised to continue to bring her experience and independent perspective to the council. Among her accomplishments, Van Slyke lists the defeat of the Federal Railroad Administration’s proposed bypass that would have cut through Charlestown, and a proposal to pump water from an aquifer in Charlestown and transport it by truck to Burrillville where the Invenergy electric power plant was to be built. That project was defeated.
Other threats included a communications tower and the proposed expansion of the Burlingame State Campground on Watchaug Pond.
“The Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency wanted to put a huge cell tower that would tower over Cross’ Mills and our historic area, and we were able to negotiate and get that put at the police station,” she said. “They wanted to develop the north shore of Watchaug [Pond] for camping. That’s a natural heritage area.”
David Wilkinson
Wilkinson, who is unaffiliated, is running under the CCA banner for a second term on the council.
A business executive, Wilkinson moved to Charlestown with his family four years ago. He said he had decided to run again because he felt he was contributing a sense of fairness and pragmatism to the decision-making process.
“I just felt that I was adding some value, to be honest, and making decisions for the right reasons, not for the right area of town, not for the right political party,” he said. “There’s a lot of things that are going on in Charlestown that you have to make a decision for the town and really look forward. We plan on living here for a long time … I want to make sure that we’re sustainable and that we move forward in the right direction, not because of any political view.”
Protecting the groundwater supply is high on Wilkinson’s list of priorities.
“We are all on wells here, right? So our water viability and sustaining that is very important to me,” he said. “Without our wells and our aquifers, we’re in trouble, especially south of Route 1, so we have to address these concerns. Obviously this year, it came to the forefront, being almost 11 inches down on rainfall. People’s wells are running dry and what do you do? So I think we have to have some sort of water management plan in place.”
Wilkinson warned that problems with drinking water or the quality of water at tourist attractions like the salt ponds could affect the entire town because of their impact on property values.
“If you have an issue with taxes because of property values declining or wells having issues, then it changes the whole dynamic of the percentage of taxes that people pay in other parts of town. That’s a problem,” he said.
Jacob Wolfgang
Wolfgang, who is unaffiliated, is the only candidate not running under a PAC. The logistics and operations professional is 36, a demographic that, he said, is underrepresented in town government.
“No one that I really saw was looking out for the best interests of young families here in town,” he said. “According to the last census, the largest demographic in Charlestown is 25 to 44 and there’s currently nobody on the Town Council under the age of 50 years old.”
The PAC system, Wolfgang said, discourages citizen participation and fosters an adversarial climate.
“The whole way that the PAC system is set up in Charlestown really kind of sets up an unfair ‘pay-to-play’ situation where it seems like the only viable way to get involved in town politics here in Charlestown is if you subscribe to one of those two PACs,” he said. ”I think for me, just providing a voice for a large majority of the town that is not part of those two PACs, but also taking away a lot of that partisan bickering that’s been created from those two PACs.”
Wolfgang, who moved to Charlestown from South Kingstown with his young family, said one of the issues facing younger residents is the lack of affordable housing.
“There aren’t affordable houses,” he said. “There aren’t job opportunities down here to keep people down here, and the more we don’t figure out 21st-century remedies to keep that cycle of a first-generational family community going, we’re just going to end up being a retirement community here in the next couple of decades.”
If elected, Wolfgang promised to bring an independent voice to town government.
“I’ve had a lot of different job situations where I’ve been essentially a problem-solver and had to build consensus between multiple parts of the business that may have competing priorities,” he said. “I feel like a lot of that applies to our town and its current PAC culture that we have. I feel we need kind of a level-headed voice that can be outside that partisan PAC culture that can really represent the interests of people in town that don’t feel like they’re being represented.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.