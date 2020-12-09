HOPKINTON — Members of the Hopkinton Town Council agreed at Monday’s meeting that they needed to better understand proposed amendments to the town’s zoning district use table and scheduled workshops to consider the proposed changes.
The amendments have been proposed by attorney Peter Skwirz, who represents Tom and Cynthia Sculco, owners of property that abuts the Palmer Circle site of a large proposed solar energy facility.
The draft amendments, which would significantly impact the town’s solar energy systems and farm viability (solar installations on farms) ordinances, are contained in a 19-page document. If approved, they would update the review procedures for solar projects and amend the permitted uses for solar energy systems.
The changes were scheduled to be discussed at a Dec. 19 public hearing, but several council members said they needed more time to thoroughly read and understand the proposal.
“This proposal is changing the farm viability act, it’s changing our solar ordinance, it’s changing a lot of things in addition to changing the zoning, and so, it is a very complicated thing, and I think we really do need to have time to talk about it in an informal way to make sure we totally understand the full parameters of what this proposed ordinance is before we actually get into the hearing that’s on the 19th of January,” Council Vice President Sharon Davis said.
Town Solicitor Kevin McAllister agreed that the proposal was complicated and would result in major changes to the town’s ordinances, but he also warned that state law required the council to hold a hearing 65 days following the receipt of the proposal.
“That clock is ticking, and the January 19th date cannot be extended unless the applicant, through his attorney, Mr. Skwirz, agreed to it, but they have a statutory right to force the council to stick to the statutory timetable,” he said. “Under the circumstances, because of the legal requirements, because of the complexity of this proposal, councilwoman Davis is 100% correct. It would be best at least pick a date tonight to have an opportunity to talk about it informally.”
Davis said she wanted to know why the proposal had been drafted in the first place and why the changes in it were so drastic. The town's solar ordinance was updated and revised in January 2019.
“We really need to hear why the lawyer wrote it the way he wrote it, why it’s totally tearing our solar ordinance out and replacing it, and we don’t know what his replacement means relative to the solar ordinance we have now,” she said.
Councilor Robert Marvel agreed with Davis.
“This is rather large and complex and I would like to, sooner rather than later, start to look at this in detail and maybe get the applicant and the attorney involved so they can take us through this proposal … so that we can understand what their thinking is.”
Council member Michael Geary said he also needed more time to understand the proposal and noted that residents would want to weigh in as well.
“I’m sure the people out there, the general public, haven’t seen this document yet,” he said.
Council President Stephen Moffitt said he had read the proposal several times and asked McAllister whether the town could schedule a workshop.
“I think this needs a lot of discussion,” he said. “It needs a lot of input, especially input from the applicant’s attorney. It’s not written in stone. I believe there’s a lot of merit to this. That’s why we need a public hearing. That’s why we need to have it explained to us, almost word for word, so that everybody understands what is in this.”
The council agreed to schedule workshops for Dec. 14 and, if necessary, Dec. 28 at 7 p.m.
In other business, interim Town Manager Brian Rosso informed the council that he had interviewed several candidates for the position of director of public works, replacing Tim Tefft, who has moved out of state. Rosso said he recommended current department foreman and acting director David Caswell for the job, and the council approved the promotion.
