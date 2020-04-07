HOPKINTON — Members of the Town Council voted Monday to ask longtime Planning Board chairman Alfred DiOrio to recuse himself from board meetings pending the outcome of discussions between DiOrio and Town Solicitor Kevin McAllister regarding the board’s authority to request amendments to a town solar decommissioning ordinance.
Described in the agenda as a “preliminary discussion by the Town Council sitting in a quasi-judicial capacity,” the stated purpose of the discussion was to consider a recommendation by McAllister that the council initiate proceedings to determine whether DiOrio should be removed from the Planning Board.
Members of the public could listen to the meeting, which was conducted by telephone, but they could not participate. DiOrio requested that the meeting be postponed until it could be held in the usual way, but the council opted to proceed.
In a March 16 Executive Order suspending the provisions of the Open Meetings Act during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Gina Raimondo allowed public bodies to meet remotely for “essential” purposes such as the continued operations of a government or compliance with legal or regulatory guidelines, as long as the public has access to the proceedings.
DiOrio questioned whether any of the items on the council agenda, which included several board and commission appointments and the approval of an application for the annual Huck Finn Day fishing event, would be considered so essential as to require the council to meet by telephone.
McAllister responded that the meeting would be considered essential under the governor’s order.
“I believe, very strongly, that this needs to be addressed tonight, and it’s not only essential, it’s crucial that it gets addressed tonight,” he told the council.
McAllister said he based his recommendation for a hearing on DiOrio's possible removal on statements made by DiOrio at the March 4 Planning Board meeting in which he said he would “override” the decommissioning conditions in an ordinance passed on March 2 for a solar energy project on a 29-acre residential parcel at 0 Main Street.
The second statement from DiOrio, McAllister said, came in an email in which DiOrio said he would not abide by the decommissioning ordinance when future applications came before the Planning Board. That, McAllister argued, would violate state law.
“A basic understanding of what the authority is of the Planning Board and what the authority is of the Town Council needs to be stated, and I think — this is pretty much common knowledge but I want to remind everybody of this — the Town Council is the only body in the town who has authorization from the General Assembly to enact ordinances,” he said. “Once they’re enacted, they become the law. Now certainly, people have a right to disagree with those ordinances when they’re enacted. Their only remedy or way they can lawfully challenge those ordinances is by an appeal to the Superior Court.”
McAllister explained that he felt it necessary to protect the town from possible lawsuits from developers who felt that their legal and property rights had been violated. The town of Exeter, he reminded the council, is the defendant in a $200 million lawsuit brought by the solar developer Green Development LLC and Coventry is also facing possible legal action by the same developer.
“That is not a situation that I can allow to have as a Town Solicitor if I have any say in it,” he said. “A big part of my job is to protect the town from being sued like that.”
After hearing a rebuttal from DiOrio, council members weighed in. Sharon Davis attributed the situation to a misunderstanding.
“I think that there was a misunderstanding of Mr. DiOrio’s intentions,” she said.
Sylvia Thompson, who said she had met with DiOrio to discuss the continuing issue of the amounts of solar decommissioning bonds, proposed that rather than set a date for a hearing on DiOrio’s continued tenure as Planning Board chair, DiOrio first meet with McAllister to determine whether the issue could be resolved.
Barbara Capalbo asked for an amendment to Thompson’s motion that would also require DiOrio to be recused from board meetings until a solution has been found.
Council President Frank Landolfi urged the council to proceed to the full evidentiary hearing on the basis that DiOrio’s actions had not been in the best interest of the town.
The council voted unanimously to approve Thompson’s amended motion to have DiOrio and McAllister meet and to require that DiOrio be recused from Planning Board meetings.
In an interview the morning after the meeting, DiOrio, who has served on the Planning Board for more than 30 years, said he had already filed a complaint with the Rhode Island Office of the Attorney General regarding what he considered to be the non-essential nature of the council’s meeting agenda.
“Some pretty significant constraints have been placed on the type of agenda items that can be discussed at those meetings,” he said. “So, needless to say, I had cautioned the council that I think they were overstepping their bounds with the entire agenda, not just my line item, and I have subsequently filed a complaint with the A.G.’s office about that agenda.”
Resident Steven Wiehl, who listened to the meeting, said he supported DiOrio’s argument for a larger solar decommissioning bond.
“Al, in looking at the decommissioning issue, was trying to protect future generations of Hopkinton residents,” he said. “If there was a conflict with what his mindset was or his loyalty to follow the law was, I felt it could have been handled in a much different way. If that wasn’t enough, he clarified his comment with a letter to the council and that was read last night into the record.
"He unequivocally stated that he would follow the law, that he would follow ordinances, and this was in no way an effort to undermine the legitimate laws passed by this Town Council.”
