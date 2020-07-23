The Boneyard Barbecue and Saloon building was put up for sale after the death of a man who was four-wheeling on the restaurant's golf driving range in a Jeep owned by the co-owner. The co-owner was later charged with obstructing the investigation, and the restaurant lost its liquor license in a unanimous vote. Declining sales led to the building being put up for sale. (Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun)