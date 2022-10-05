HOPKINTON — In order to conduct operations at an aquifer on an Ashaway Road residential property, landowner Thomas J. Byrnes Jr. and Benn Water & Heavy Transport owner Jeff Benn will need to obtain zoning approvals for the commercial extraction of fresh water.
If the initial council concerns presented Monday are any indication of how the board may rule when they vote on the matter on Nov. 7, efforts to build a water resource business at the site and pleas for a zoning amendment could come up dry.
Members of the Hopkinton Town Council expressed reservations over approving a proposed amendment that could have far-reaching implications on the community and would be in direct opposition to a unanimous opinion to reject provided by the town’s Planning Board last month. Council President Stephen Moffitt Jr. said the council must consider the advisory opinion and be cautious in their actions, noting widespread passage based on the needs and promises of a single project could leave the town vulnerable to more significant, damaging projects in the future.
“What you are proposing is a change to the town’s use table, and that is a townwide change,” Moffitt told Benn Water owner Jeff Benn and his nephew, Hopkinton resident David Benn Jr. “When it comes to this ordinance, we are not looking only at your project, but approving this for your project would potentially open a can of worms here that we can’t shut again.
“It’s fine now and may be forever for your situation, but this could compact that problem for all future plans brought before the town,” he continued.
The proposed zoning ordinance amendment, which was filed on behalf of 0 Ashaway Road landowner Thomas J. Byrnes by his lawyer, attorney Leah J. Boisclair, calls for the establishment of a use table that would permit a “Commercial Water Distribution Center” and establish a use category under the town’s existing extractive and industrial non-manufacturing category.
In a presentation to the council with his wife, Sandra, by his side, Thomas Byrnes said his family had purchased the 14.3-acre property in 2004 with the intent of building a family compound there. The compound was never built, with the property instead being used only to plant blueberry bushes, but evaluations of the property determined it was positioned on a significant aquifer and Byrnes made a lengthy attempt to build a public well before finances for the project ran out.
An agriculture and family well was eventually installed and the existing well is capable of supporting up to 30,000 gallons a day, both Byrnes and Jeff Benn said, although Benn said the most his company has ever hauled from a site is 21,000 gallons.
The company’s trucks hold a maximum of 7,000 gallons at a time, David Benn Jr. said, and would only operate within normal business hours. There would be no more than three trips in any given day, and water would be reserved for use in the immediate area rather than carried across the state or into Connecticut, he said.
Bosclair said that despite the unanimous opinion from the Planning Board rejecting the proposed zoning amendment — the board presented a four-part summary expressing concerns over the impact of such an ordinance — she and her clients believed their plan fits with the town’s Comprehensive Plan by preserving the land as open space and utilizing a resource that the Benn said “will never dry up” if maintained properly.
“We are trying to be good community partners here,” she said. “This is the first time the Planning Board, council and Zoning Board have had to consider a proposal like this, and the decisions will set a precedent. We are the ones who can truly decide, with the council deciding conditions, and build a plan that could benefit everyone in a way that will truly make everybody happy.”
Neighbors and members of the council were considerably less optimistic, with many who spoke calling on the council to reject the ordinance and for the Zoning Board to later do so for any similar operation brought before it.
Timothy Gould presented the council with a 16-question sheet and a signature list containing the names of 80 residents and neighbors who were opposed to any such water-extraction efforts at the site.
Others also accused the company of working during overnight hours to extract water, a charge that both Jeff and David Benn outright denied. David Benn noted that the vast majority of the water requests were for pools and well refills, and there would be no reason for the company to operate after hours, let alone overnight.
“We are made out to be these people who never sleep, coming and going at all hours to get water and fill these pools belonging to others who apparently also don’t sleep,” he said, expressing frustration with criticism toward his family’s business. “Who fills their well or pool overnight? No one does. We aren’t doing it simply because it doesn’t make sense.”
Byrnes, Benn and Boisclair also each expressed concerns that the Planning Board hadn’t asked any questions and said they did not feel that the hearing offered a fair chance for them to present the proposed ordinance before the proposal was unanimously rejected.
Moffitt and councilors Scott Bill Hirst and Michael Geary disagreed, however, saying that while the Planning Board only provides an advisory opinion and the decision does fall to the council, it is the Planning Board and those volunteers who oversee the town's Comprehensive Plan and have been charged with making sure the plan remains up-to-date and efficient.
‘You have five distinct personalities of various backgrounds. The Planning Board has a better understanding and command of our Comprehensive Plan, and on this matter they have a unanimous vote,” Hirst said. “They are our advisory board, we appointed them. We should be weighing what they say more.”
Moffitt said when it comes to the council’s final decision, it is easy to get sucked into discussions over the single property, but that the council is tasked with approving or rejecting a proposed policy that could impact the town for generations to come.
He said it is because of that that he could not approve of the proposed amendment at this time.
“When you open it to the whole town to apply for something like this, that becomes a problem,” Moffitt said. “We are not the Planning Board and we are not deciding based on a specific project. Your burden of proof with us is way, way bigger and I don’t see how I could support this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.