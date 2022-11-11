A tally released by the Rhode Island Secretary of State late Thursday afternoon showed Democrat challenger Megan Cotter with a 29-vote lead with only a few provisional ballots remaining, but incumbent Republican Justin Price isn’t ready to concede just yet.
Hours after Cotter declared victory on social media Friday morning, Price announced that he was traveling to the Republican Party of Rhode Island's headquarters in Warwick to sign paperwork to apply for a recount. Due to the Veterans Day holiday, attorneys were expected to finalize the paperwork and file the recounts on behalf of the party and Price on Monday.
Price will also seek to file requests with the Rhode Island Board of Elections seeking more information regarding the election process after concerns and confusion when the updated results were released just moments before staff left for a 3-day holiday weekend.
“My goal is to have all the information disclosed and made public so that this remains a fair and open election,” he said in a phone interview Friday.
The decision by Price comes following a tight race which, until 4:30 p.m. Thursday, was separated by just 4 votes in all with Cotter receiving 2,989 votes and Price tallying 2,985. When the figures were updated Thursday afternoon after mail ballots were verified, Price had received 10 additional votes and Cotter received 35 additional votes. In several updates provided to him, Price indicated that in the final 30 votes that were tallied, Cotter received 29 votes while he received just 1.
Unaffiliated candidate Sean Patrick Comella, a Providence police sergeant, received 670 votes, exactly 10% of those cast.
There are no automatic recounts in Rhode Island. Under state election laws, Price and the Republican Party have until 4 p.m. on Tuesday to file for the recount. He trails by both less than 200 votes and less than 2%, the two criteria for which he can trigger the recount.
With Cotter’s lead swelling right before the weekend, she expressed thanks to supporters on social media in a message that announced her win.
“While the count is close, my team is confident and comfortable that when the last provisional ballot is counted, I will be the duly elected representative for the 39th District,” she said in a phone conversation Friday morning.
If Cotter does win the seat, it will mark a reversal of results in the rematch between Cotter and Price. Price defeated Cotter in a head-to-head election in 2020 by 321 votes, 4,181-3,860, to earn his fourth term in office.
Cotter credited her volunteers and campaign team for helping to reverse the trend from two years ago. The three-way race, with Comella joining the fray in 2022, split the vote, which benefited Cotter, as many conservatives were left choosing between Price and Comella.
In her message on social media, Cotter said that she is committed to working for all residents in the district and encouraged a united district whenever results are final.
“I will work toward bringing people together so that we can invest in our public schools, protect our environment, and lower costs for working families and seniors,” she said. “There's much work ahead of us, but anything is possible when our community is united.”
