When a long and seemingly drawn-out vote tally finally drew to a close on Wednesday, nine days after Election Day, four-term incumbent state Rep. Justin Price found himself down 33 votes to Democrat challenger Megan Cotter and his hope for reelection hinging on a recount.
Price was able to make up just one vote during that recount Friday, as Cotter was declared the winner of the three-way race, which also included unaffiliated candidate Sean Patrick Comella.
Cotter, who unseated Price after he spent four terms in office, will head to Providence in January as a freshman representative and said she looks forward to being a voice for everyone, no matter how they voted.
“I was happy to wait and let the process play out; the system works,” Cotter said in a message Friday afternoon. “I will work hard for our community and I am excited to get moving and represent everyone in District 39.”
For the Exeter resident and sales manager, the victory flips the script from the last election in 2020, when she lost to Price in a head-to-head race by 320 votes. With the victory, she said she is prepared to turn her focus toward meeting the needs of a district as it prepares for the future.
The Friday recount, one of five requests across the state that were approved, was triggered Tuesday when Price filed ahead of the 4 p.m. state-set deadline. There are no automatic recounts in Rhode Island. When Price made the request, he trailed Cotter by 29 votes with some provisional, military and corrected ballots still remaining to be counted.
In a list of results released through Chris Hunter, managing director of Advocacy Solutions LLC, a Providence-based communications firm that represents the Rhode Island Board of Elections, the recount determined one ballot, a mail-in vote cast for Cotter, was counted twice. All other data associated with the election remained the same.
According to the Board of Elections, Cotter ultimately won by 32 votes, 3,031 to 2,999. Unaffiliated candidate Sean Patrick Comella finished with 670 votes, and there were two write-in votes cast.
Data from the Board of Elections revealed that Price had done well on Election Day with 2,178 votes at the polls, and received 123 votes through mail ballots and 698 during early voting. Cotter, by contrast, received only 1,605 votes at the polls, but 380 through mail ballots and an additional 1,046 during early voting helped carry her to victory.
“I have really enjoyed the opportunity to serve this district,” Price said Friday. “The best part of this position was being able to serve the people, and I will certainly look to find ways to continue to do that.”
Price expressed frustration that state laws forced him to file a recount ahead of the final vote tally. He said he believes the election exposed a flaw in the voting system that has now expanded to extend what was once a single-day event into a month-long process that he said has become too cumbersome and too time-consuming.
He said his team has been continuing to monitor data “for 30 days already,” and still does not have a complete picture of how people voted. He noted that between the combination of early voting and mail ballots, the process has become drawn out and lacks accountability or transparency.
“There are issues that will need to be addressed through the legislature,” he said.
Cotter, who first declared victory on social media last Friday before publicly encouraging the recount, will make the leap from 38-year-old chairwoman of the Exeter Democratic Town Committee and local volunteer to state legislator. She said Friday that she is ready to rise to the challenge.
Among top priorities, Cotter has campaigned on a platform that put emphasis on developing a more efficient school funding formula that would do more to bring funds back to regional school districts including both Chariho and West Greenwich-Exeter, and to commit to an aggressive transition to renewable energy, with a goal of the state using 100% renewable sources by 2033.
“We must ensure that we are making a sensible transition to renewable energy and reduce costs for our communities,” she said in an email during her campaign. “Instead of giving tax incentives to indifferent developers to clear-cut for solar, we should be reinvesting in our communities by allocating that money to all 39 cities and towns to make that investment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.