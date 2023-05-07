HOPKINTON — When Pamela Grills Naccarato was in her early 20s, then a college student from town who worked at a local video store, she would often find solace in breakfasts at the Brick Oven.
Often "dining solo" in those days, Grills Naccarato said the breakfast bar at the longtime Ashaway restaurant gave her a place that always had good food and good company. When she was there, she said she always felt right at home and never felt alone.
That comforting atmosphere is exactly what North Stonington resident Grills Naccarato, 54, and her husband, Peter Naccarato, hope to replicate with the renovated and recently reopened restaurant, The Brick & Grills, which began serving customers on March 31.
"It provided that community feeling for me. The restaurant was a place where I could go and sit alone, but not feel alone," Grills Naccarato said this week. "Growing up here, 'breakfast at the Brick' was something everyone did, and when I brought the idea (to purchase the restaurant) to my husband, we immediately both agreed that we wanted to preserve that feeling that it is a community place."
Grills Naccarato and her husband had acquired the property in January 2022.
Located along Main Street in the village of Ashaway, "The Brick" has long been a staple in the community. Grills Naccarato recalls meeting many residents there over the years, going all the way back to childhood visits with her father, Richard Grills, who is most notable for his land donation made anlongside his son, Michael, leading to the establishment of Grills Preserve.
The restaurant is a favorite spot for many of today's Hopkinton Town Council members as well, with President Michael Geary and Councilman Robert Burns, both regular customers who have praised the couple for their restoration of a beloved longtime local restaurant. Vice President Scott Bill Hirst is also a regular customer.
In the short time that the restaurant has been reopened under new leadership, it has already become home to members of the staff. Connie Anderson, a waitress who said her daughter, 16, also works part-time hours, said the positive attitude of Grills Naccarato, the talents of her sister-in-law and Executive Chef Jody Bush and the rest of the team make it enjoyable to come to work everyday.
"We have so much support from (Peter Naccarato), and it has led to use becoming even more tight knit," Anderson said. "We have a female owner and a female chef; there are strong women working with strong women. I truly appreciate coming to work."
The restaurant is open breakfast and lunch at the moment, with dinner on Fridays. Bush said all staff is given Monday and Tuesday off with the restaurant remaining closed those days to allow for staff to "rest, rejuvenate and refresh" while enjoying time with family.
For Grills Naccarato, the move to restauranteur is a part of a transition that began in 2015 when she resigned from her role as membership and marketing manager for the Girl Scouts of North Carolina. She had advanced through the organization after first joining as a staff member in Rhode Island, but declined a role with national headquarters in order to return home.
After reestablishing herself locally, Grills Naccarato met her husband and the two expanded his personal ranch after marrying in 2018 — he owned six cows already when Grills Naccarato met him — opening the small, North Stonington-based IronHeart Farm in North Stonington. The farm specializes in beef and pork, with 26 cows at its height, and all meat is sent to Johnston for proper packaging and returned directly to the restaurant.
"Distributing the meat was difficult, and we found it was a lot of work to try and find people willing to sell it," Grills Naccarato said. "When we saw that The Brick Oven was for sale, it was an oppotrunity to create a space that would naturally serve a purpose for us."
It's farm to table in the purest form, with all meats also ethically-raised and sourced.
Bush said the opportunity to make good food, share local resources and have the opportunity to make everything from scratch daily was one of the aspects that attracted her to take on the role of executive chef.
In the coming months, the restaurant will expand partnerships in the community and seek to expand produce offerings and other local products from farms across eastern Connecticut and western Rhode Island. The closer the farm, Bush and Grills Naccarato said, the better — and the fresher the food.
"This is something I've always wanted to do," said Bush, who has cooked for many people over the years including for Julia Child in New Orleans. "It is incredible to be able to know exactly where your meat comes from and to work with products that were grown right down the road. This is a dream."
Grills Naccarato said the restaurant will continue to work to assure food is always as fresh and local as possible, and the atmosphere is always warm and welcoming.
"I want this to be a place of joy, where people can come to eat food created with care and everyone can just come together," she said.
