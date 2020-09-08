RICHMOND — Noted Connecticut bat rehabilitator Gerri Griswold will discuss bats and the valuable services they provide at a Google Meet talk tonight presented by the Richmond Conservation Commission.
Commission Chairman James Turek said he hoped more people would appreciate bats, which he described as important insect predators, eating mosquitoes that might carry dangerous diseases such as Eastern Equine Encephalitis.
“Last year, if you recall, we had a pretty significant number of EEE cases in Rhode Island, and of course including Richmond, and so, we wanted the public to be well aware of how bats can provide a great service in consuming large numbers of mosquitos on any given evening and that they are a good way to control nuisance insects, particularly mosquitoes, and therefore hopefully reduce the chances of someone getting bit by a mosquito that might have EEE or some other human health issue,” he said.
Griswold, who serves as director of administration and development at the White Memorial Conservation Center in Litchfield, Conn., has studied and rehabilitated bats for 28 years. Licensed by the state to keep non-releasable bats for education purposes, she usually brings one of her bats to her presentations.
Griswold’s relationship with bats began in 1992 with a single bat baby, or pup, which she later named “Poppy.”
“I found an orphaned big brown bat pup on the ground, newly-born,” she said.
Griswold contacted the nonprofit conservation group Bat Conservation International and spoke with an expert who sent her a manual on raising bats in captivity. Poppy thrived and began accompanying Griswold to her bat talks, snuggled in her favorite spot under Griswold’s collar.
“That’s how it all began,” she said. “I never expected this animal to live or to take me on this wild adventure of enlightenment,” she said. “She taught me more about bats and bat behavior than any human could have taught me. She was with me for 13 years.”
Griswold said her Richmond talk would give participants insights into bat behavior and their valuable roles in the ecosystem.
“A little brown bat can consume 1,500 mosquitoes every summer night — one tiny little bat — then there are the plants that are 100% reliant on bats for pollination,” she said. “There are fig trees and other species of trees that are dependent upon their regeneration by bats planting their seeds by eating their fruit and pooping out the seeds.”
Turek said he hoped the talk would dispel misconceptions about bats and educate participants about the important benefits they provide.
“What we’re attempting to do is make sure people understand that bats are not to be overly concerned about because of past misconceptions that people have had,” he said. “Now we know that they are great benefit to have in the ecosystem that are only going to help people ….
"There may be misconceptions out there about bats but they are greatly misunderstood. In contrast, these animals are very important to our community.”
Griswold said the more people know about bats, the more they will appreciate them and understand their ecological value.
“If anybody ever knew how intelligent bats are, and how clean they are, that they’re more closely related to primates than they are to any other mammal, nobody would ever harm them,” she said. “They’d be curious about them and they’d want to learn about them and they’d certainly want to celebrate them.”
Welcoming bats on town-owned trails
The Conservation Commission has recently installed several bat boxes on its trails; two on the Heritage Trail, one on the Bradner Preserve trail and a fourth on the trail at the Crawley Preserve.
“We actually had six of them made so we have two left that we still need to put out,” Turek said. “We wanted to put those out at some of our town-owned preserves."
Griswold's bat talk, which will take place tonight from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., is free and open to the public.
The link to the presentation is meet.google.com/xvq-jisp-ytt
People can also join by phone by dialing 904-900-0178 and providing the PIN number 269 314 789#.
