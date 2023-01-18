RICHMOND — A crowd that exceeded capacity and concerns that a question posed by council Vice President Rich Nassaney could potentially be construed as a request for residents to leave led members of the Richmond Town Council to postpone its regular meeting Tuesday for 48 hours.
Council members voted unanimously on Tuesday evening to postpone the meeting until 7 p.m. tonight in order to safely comply with standards set forth in the Open Meetings Act. The decision came after a situation in which a fire official alerted the council at the onset of the meeting that the room was over capacity by three people.
“Would three people like to stand up and just step outside for a moment so we don’t have to postpone the meeting?” Nassaney asked without directing the question, to which several officials told him he could not ask for that.
Under the state Open Meetings Act, elected officials are not allowed to pose a question requesting orderly civilians to leave. Town Solicitor Karen Ellsworth said although Nassaney did not direct the question at any individual, the general nature of the request could put the council at risk of violating open-meeting laws.
Town council members initially discussed whether to continue, with Nassaney recanting his request, but concerns about the possible violation led to the decision.
“It is an open-meeting violation to ask people to leave, and I just don’t feel comfortable moving forward,” Councilwoman Samantha Wilcox said.
The Thursday evening meeting will be held in the auditorium at Chariho Middle School in order to accommodate the larger crowd. As a result of the change in location, Ellsworth and council members said they would not be able to offer a remote option to attend the meeting, so any interested members of the public will need to attend the meeting in-person.
The council was scheduled to discuss several items Tuesday evening that had drawn out members of the public. The agenda included the introduction of new Richmond Police Officer Paul Marshall; a resolution honoring Eagle Scout Aidan Pickett and a second regarding Juneteenth Independence Day; a public hearing on amendments to an ordinance regarding bereavement leave and the definition of "immediate family member"; and action to appoint residents to several open seats on town boards and committees.
Council members had hoped to also address a Chariho School Committee vacancy as a result of the recent resignation of Gary Liguori, who had just started serving his third year as a member of the committee and was appointed its vice president a month ago.
Liguori announced his resignation in a letter to the committee and Richmond Town Council dated Jan. 4 in which he said that he had accepted a new job and would need to focus on relocating to Florida during the next two weeks.
Under the Chariho Act, the state law that governs and regulates how the Chariho Regional School District operates, the Richmond Town Council is charged with determining the best candidate and appointing a town resident to serve in Liguori’s seat on the committee.
Due to differences between the state law and town charter, which states that when an elected official in Richmond steps down the office would then go to the next highest vote-getter — Democratic candidate Jessica Purcell was the next top vote-getter — there has been confusion over how the next School Committee member would be appointed. Rhode Island state laws supersede local regulations and, as a result, the Richmond Town Council remains accountable for selecting, voting on and appointing Liguori’s replacement.
“My goal here is rather simple. I do not want to expose the town to any sort of lawsuit,” Richmond Town Council President Mark Trimmer said in a phone interview earlier this week. “I want to follow the procedure as it is written, to follow the rules set forth by the state and then to review local laws so that there are no conflicts like this in the future.”
