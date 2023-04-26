RICHMOND — The Richmond Democratic Town Committee will hold a Community Conversation Saturday, April 29, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., at the Clark Memorial Library, 7 Pinehurst Drive. The Community Conversations are a series of family-friendly events to share coffee and snacks with featured speakers who are making a positive contribution in the community.
This conversation will host Dennis McGinty, chairman of the Richmond Senior Activities Committee, who will talk about the work he does for the Richmond Senior Center.
For more information, visit Richmonddtc.com.
