RICHMOND — The Richmond Dog Park Committee will hold a Funny4Funds comedy show on Sunday, April 30, at 7 p.m., at the Richmond-Carolina Fire Station, 208 Richmond Townhouse Road.
The show will raise funds for a fence for a planned dog park on 2 acres of land designated by the Richmond Town Council at Country Acres Road and Heritage Trail off Route 138. The plans also include picnic tables and seating and an agility area.
Tickets are $20. The event is for ages 18 and older and will include raffles and a 50/50 drawing. For tickets or more information, visit funny4funds.com/events or contact Samantha Wilcox at 401-644-9789.
— Sun staff
