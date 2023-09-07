RICHMOND — Councilor Michael Colasante believes elected representatives should be more involved in the town’s hiring process, with representation on the town’s administrative interview committee. But attorneys and other council members fear the move would violate the town charter and negatively impact town personnel and operations.
That did not stop Colasante from pressing forward with the concept Tuesday evening, as members of the Richmond Town Council consider potential amendments to town ordinances that dictate the appointment, probation and layoff process.
In the end, the council voted 4-1, with Colasante opposed, to approve the draft of amendments that clarifies the process, assures council members are given more information regarding qualified candidates and reinforces a referendum vote that having a council member sit in on interviews is a risk that other councilors were not willing to take.
The amendments did not, however, include Colasante’s request.
“The voters spoke, and whether it is the town administrator or town manager, the voters did not want the Town Council involved in making these decisions,” Council President Mark Trimmer said. “We have gotten ourselves in some hot water by not following the wishes of the voters and not following the town charter, so we need to more closely follow the town charter and we need to more closely follow the wishes of the voter.”
The first half of the meeting proved less contentious and discussions began that way as administrators sought feedback regarding early concepts of the proposed amendments. Colasante had separately requested an agenda item to consider creating a policy for the Town Council to be involved in all new hires, including receiving all applications, resumes and to be involved in the interview process, if they so choose.
In making his case, Colasante said the information and involvement he is requesting in such a policy is necessary to make the best decisions on behalf of the town. He also expressed disagreement with the long-standing legal interpretation of the town charter.
“The charter states that the council is the hiring and firing body, so I don’t know why everyone keeps compiling the issue with that,” he said. “It states that the administrator will bring qualified candidates to council, but it does not say that it isn’t the responsibility of the council to be in on the interview process.”
Colasante argued that Town Administrator Karen Pinch, Town Solicitor Karen Ellsworth and other councilors were wrong in their interpretations of the language, and that recent referendum results from 2022 that specifically sought to “prohibit council members from attempting to influence the town manager on hiring” should be considered moot. The decision to prohibit influence was approved by voters handily, with 69.4% of the nearly 3,500 voters in favor.
In his claim, Colasante said the language within the proposed amendment referred to the town manager and not the town administrator, which is Pinch’s formal title. He noted that an earlier question on the same ballot which sought to change Pinch’s title to town manager was rejected with 52.8% opposed.
Council Vice President Rich Nassaney and Mark Reynolds, a longtime Richmond resident and Rhode Island attorney, adamantly disagreed with Colasante’s assessment.
The process of having hiring done by the town administrator and the decision approved or rejected as an appointment is a long-established policy in town. The council is specifically removed from the process due to confidentiality issues and other ethical problems that can develop as a result of the council member’s oversight role over others on the committee.
“The prohibition on this council directing employees and interfering with operations of this town hall existed in this charter for a long time,” Reynolds said. “Not until recently have Town Council members felt it was their prerogative to try and interfere in the day-to-day operations of this town hall. It is a violation of the town charter, it is inappropriate and it needs to stop.”
Reynolds also noted it would be considered a conflict of interest to have an ultimate decision-maker in a municipal organization be involved in the interview committee. Council interference could also disrupt chemistry among staff, he said.
“You are not going to get a fair assessment of the candidates if council members are in there weighing in,” Reynolds said.
Councilwoman Helen Sheehan agreed with Colasante that the council should receive more information and full resumes, but said she understood the concerns with having council members sit in on interviews.
Colasante expressed strong disagreement, however, and felt that the council was “giving away” powers and responsibilities that they should be overseeing. He said that he would never be able to trust a hired official over an elected one on matters of hiring and firing.
“I just think … this is a non-elected bureaucrat who is given the power over the elected officials that the people in this town vote for every two years. It takes the discretion away from elected officials to make accurate decisions,” he said. “Other than Councilor Sheehan, none of you come with experience of having to hire, fire and make decisions best for your company. Not relinquish my decisions to someone not elected.”
Trimmer objected to the statement as inaccurate, and noted that Colasante was unaware of his own history.
Now working as a women’s imaging specialist for GE HealthCare, Trimmer has previously overseen the hiring of a 70-member engineering team to serve a seven-hospital system. The effort led to Trimmer receiving national accolades.
“Don’t assume you know everyone else’s background,” he told Colasante.
Standing ground
During a separate section of the meeting, in which Colasante was proposing improvements to notify residents regarding proposed ordinance changes and zoning hearings, things once again became contentious as Colasante aggressively expressed concerns that others on the council or town staff were not always truthful.
The request, with certain provisions including establishing a study committee to help develop ideas further and prevent exorbitant costs before formally changing any policy, was eventually passed 5-0.
Trimmer urged Colasante to calm down and work together with the rest of the council. He noted that the contentious behavior by Colasante has gotten in the way of his ideas at times.
“A lot of times, you have great ideas but you impugn someone while putting them forward. It riles people up and you don’t end up getting the cooperation that you want to get,” Trimmer said.
Colasante doubled down on his behavior, however, and called for others to be more cooperative and adjust their own actions.
“At the inception of sitting here, at my age, I didn’t want to have contention, but you know something? Unfortunately even at my age, some people have awoken the sleeping giant and brought out the toughness in me that I didn’t want to have to bring to this council chamber,” he replied to Trimmer’s concern.
“If people don’t lie to me, they are not going to get that kind of response, and prior to me coming up with this idea, I was lied to and these business owners were lied to,” he continued. “If they stop lying and stop being deceitful, I won’t need to.”
