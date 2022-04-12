CHARLESTOWN — It was good news for music-lovers Monday night when members of the Town Council unanimously voted to approve an application from organizers of the Rhythm & Roots Festival to bring the popular Labor Day weekend event back to Ninigret Park this fall, carrying on a tradition that began 23 years ago.
The festival — an event that traditionally draws thousands of music fans to Charlestown every Labor Day weekend and has attracted such musical luminaries as Rhiannon Giddens, John Hiatt and Keb Mo — was canceled earlier this year when festival producer and founder Chuck Wentworth, citing health concerns, announced he was suspending all operations.
In a presentation to the council Monday night, Wentworth said soon after he made his decision public, he heard from hundreds of disappointed fans and a number of people interested in keeping the festival alive.
One inquiry in particular caught his attention, he said, the one from Tyler Grill and Dave Rosenfeld, from the Hartford, Connecticut-based GoodWorks Entertainment Group.
GoodWorks is a successful entertainment company that runs several festivals and owns concert venues in Connecticut, Wentworth said.
After a number of meetings with Grill and Rosenfeld, he said, he concluded that the company would be a "perfect fit" in the "carrying on of the legacy" he and his family built over the years.
"GoodWorks is not just the company's name," Wentworth said, "but it's the underlying philosophy behind the company. They also are a family run, community-minded organization whose principles mirror the ideals Rhythm & Roots has been built on."
"They have my full and unconditional endorsement to carry on the Rhythm & Roots legacy," he said.
The plan is to keep the festival much the same as in years past, with a program offering a similar style of roots music. Many of the volunteers and staff from previous years have agreed to stay, Wentworth said, and he and his family have committed to work as consultants for GoodWorks.
Both Grill and Rosenfeld also attended Monday's meeting and spoke before the council.
Rosenfeld, who founded the Fairfield Theatre Company, a nonprofit center for the arts and culture in the heart of downtown Fairfield, Conn., said he and Grills have produced and marketed thousands of shows and lots of family-friendly, outdoor events.
What appealed to them with Rhythm & Roots, he said, was the idea of tying together community, culture, and the arts, along with the "big appeal" of working with Wentworth.
"Having Chuck on board is huge," Rosenfeld said. "We plan to learn from him and we're really excited."
"It's really, really a nice fit," he said.
He also said they have modest expectations for the first year as they learn the ropes, and are looking forward to working with the town.
Council Vice President Cody W. Clarkin, who said he grew up going to the festival, expressed excitement that the festival would be returning to Ninigret Park.
"I love Rhythm & Roots," he said, adding that it had been a "rollercoaster" of emotions from the moment the cancellation of the festival was announced until the approval of the application Monday night.
"You put your heart and soul into it," [the festival] he said, looking at Wentworth, "and it absolutely shows."
Councilor Bonnie Van Slyke, noting that her father was instrumental in bringing the very first festival to Ninigret Park, said she was also excited that the festival will be returning.
"It's always been a favorite," she said. "You've done a wonderful job, Chuck."
"We are very excited to keep the Rhythm & Roots legacy alive," said Grill in a phone interview Tuesday morning. "It's fantastic. And the fact that Chuck and his family will remain involved is a big opportunity for us to learn."
"The support of the town has already been fantastic," he added.
Rosenfeld, who joined Grill on the telephone call, spoke of the success of the GoodWorks business model at the the Fairfield Theatre Company.
When the nonprofit company was awarded the "Main Street Business of the Year," he said, it was an important experience.
It was the first time a nonprofit was given the award, he said, and it proved that building community through the arts was a good idea.
"This will be our first time in Rhode Island," added Rosenfeld. "And we want it to be a win-win."
Grill said he and Rosenfeld will now begin to work with Wentworth on the talent lineup for the festival, which will now officially be held on Sept. 2, 3 and 4 at Ninigret Park.
