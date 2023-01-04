RICHMOND — The Chariho Career and Technical Center will host an open house for prospective students on Jan. 11 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The program is a way to allow prospective students and families to learn more about CTC’s pathways and other programs.
“The open House is the best opportunity to meet instructors and visit our state of the Art labs and classroom areas,” Director Gerry Auth said. “Stop by for ten minutes or two hours to experience everything we have to offer”.
The online Application for the ’23-’24 School Year is currently open. Applications submitted by Feb.15 will be considered in the first round of decisions.
Chariho Tech will offer 21 pathways in the coming school year, with options ranging from agricultural sciences to welding. CTC serves district towns of Charlestown, Hopkinton and Richmoind, as well as students from districts including Exeter-West Greenwich, Narragansett, North Kingstown, South Kingstown and Westerly.
— Jason Vallee
