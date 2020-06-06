RICHMOND — A peaceful Black Lives Matter protest organized by a group of Chariho students will take place Monday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in front of the Richmond Town Hall.
The demonstration will honor George Floyd, the African American man who died on Memorial Day after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for about nine minutes.
Protest organizer Cordelia Calberson, a junior, said she reached out to Richmond police on Thursday to make them aware of the demonstration.
“They seemed to be very supportive and nice, and we really appreciate their support,” she said.
Richmond Police Chief Elwood Johnson said he supported the student action and hoped participants would keep their promise to wear masks, practice social distancing, and stay off the busy road.
“The organizer explained that she had reached out to Chariho classmates to invite them to attend,” he said. “I thanked her and complimented her for the tone of her messaging and courtesy phone call. It was clear she was trying to ensure the safety of all involved to include encouraging them to wear protective masks and recognize social distancing as we are still in the midst of a health crisis with COVID-19.
"We respect their right to peacefully exercise free speech and our goal is to keep everyone safe. The lawn at Town Hall is a highly visible location and she assured me that they had no interest in endangering anyone in their group or the public," Johnson said. "The traffic volume and speed on Route 138 in combination with the number of intersecting roads and driveways in that particular area makes it exceptionally dangerous, and venturing on or into the road would endanger them and passersby, aside from undermining credibility and detracting from their message. "
Calberson said her group, which includes fellow Chariho student organizers Autumn Ligouri-Bills and Isabelle Sullivan, began planning the protest a week ago and decided on Richmond Town Hall because of its location.
“We had thought of a few other places beforehand, like the Chariho Plaza, but then I suggested the Richmond Town Hall, because it has very good access to [Route] 138 and a lot of cars pass by there and it’s public,” she said.
Calberson said all participants would be required to wear masks.
“If someone doesn’t have a mask, they will be asked to leave, because our safety and health is our number one priority, which is one of the reasons we started this protest, because a lot of us couldn’t go to Providence because our parents didn’t want us going for safety reasons. But we feel as if we can contain it better here and make sure that it remains peaceful and that we practice social distancing and masks, especially,” she said.
The Chariho administration has also come out in support of the demonstration. Interim Superintendent of Schools Jane Daly said she had contacted the police and was pleased to learn that the students had already spoken with them.
“I had spoken with Chief Johnson and was proud to hear our students reached out to the police first in order to ensure a safe and peaceful demonstration to promote understanding and unity,” she said.
Chariho Principal Craig MacKenzie added: “I support any peaceful protest that draws attention to injustice and promotes empathy, understanding and unity in our local community. I hope the students will be masked when in close proximity and practice social distancing so that we can sustain our communities’ great care during the pandemic that will improve our chances to return to school as close to normally as possible and continue to improve our understanding and action towards a consistently inclusive school community.”
Richmond Town Administrator Karen Pinch said she had met Friday with police, fire and rescue officials and Emergency Management Director Joseph Arsenault to discuss preparations for the protest. The Town Hall will be closed at 2 p.m. on Monday to give employees a chance to leave before the protest begins at 3 p.m.
“We certainly support their right to protest and we are hoping that they do it in a peaceful manner, of course,” she said. “We believe that their intention is to be peaceful. Our only concern is it getting beyond their intentions or their control.”
Ligouri-Bills and Sullivan said they had not been able to attend the demonstration in Providence, but they still wanted to have their voices heard.
“I saw them posting on social media about the Black Lives Matter movement and personally, I couldn’t go to the one in Providence because my mom had concerns for my safety, so I texted the people that I saw that were constantly posting about it and I haven’t seen them going to any protests, so I texted them and asked them if they wanted to help me make a protest happen in our area,” Sullivan said. “… I’m glad we’re able to do this and be part of the movement and help as much as we can.”
Ligouri-Bills said she was happy to see a protest come to Richmond.
“I personally don’t see very much social activism in our community that I’m aware of, but I think this could be the start of people using their voices in our community and taking a stand and our school, hopefully, will come out and show their support …. I’m super excited.”
Johnson said the police were well-prepared for the protest, but he would not discuss specific measures he might deploy to make sure the event remains peaceful.
"Obviously, we have a responsibility to ensure appropriate resources are available for any potential deviation from what the organizer has planned, and we have made those arrangements,” he said. “We have outstanding partnerships and mutual aid agreements with other public safety agencies in the area, including the Rhode Island State Police. Our goal is to keep those involved safe, and to afford them the respect and dignity the public deserves from their police department.
"There are no words to adequately convey our outrage and disgust by what we witnessed on the video that captured the heartbreaking death of Mr. Floyd. It goes against everything we know about policing and earning public trust. We appreciate the communication that we have had with the organizer, and will maintain that to ensure that we stay informed and have what we need to keep the attendees and others safe.”
