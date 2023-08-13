RICHMOND — A 3% rise in the number of homeschool students in the Chariho Regional School District sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic has remained steadily higher over the past three years now, including an increase in the number of spring-based changes.
Fewer students in the classroom doesn’t necessarily equate to savings, however.
Assistant Superintendent Michael Comella and Superintendent Gina Picard said this week that despite figures showing approximately 100 more students learning from home than before the pandemic, the impact is too wide-spread among grades and schools to have any impact on the annual operating budget.
“Enrollment, while an important number, doesn’t necessarily reduce our need for services or resources. We still need to provide all the same services that we already do,” Picard said.
Picard said that if the state continues to use end-of-year figures for the number of homeschool students in the district in its funding formulas — the legislature’s funding formula uses figures from June 30, as opposed to the Oct. 1 figures used by district’s to build their budget — then it will continue to short-change the district long-term.
The homeschool discussion was initiated by representatives including School Committee members Tyler Champlin, Kathryn Colasante and Craig Louzon following a request from Richmond Town Council members and residents. Richmond officials were concerned that the change in enrollment was only leading to a greater per capita spending on students.
In a presentation to the committee on Tuesday evening, Comella said the district’s five-year assessment showed a significant rise as expected after the onset of the pandemic. In the two years prior, the district saw 125 homeschool students in the ’18-19 school year and 124 in ‘19-20.
Following the pandemic, the number of homeschool students rose suddenly to 214 in the ‘20-21 school year, and after a very small decline a year ago, had actually risen to 226 homeschool students at the conclusion of the most recent school year.
Louise Dinsmore, a Richmond resident, questioned why such a significant net loss in students, with homeschool accounting for 100 fewer students at school in recent years than prior to the pandemic, has not resulted in reduction in budget.
She said she understands that a decrease in students doesn’t necessarily result in a reduction of service needs but asked that officials seek to find some compromise on behalf of the taxpayers.
“From a taxpayer’s perspective, if there is a net loss of 100 kids and we are paying $19,000 per student, I know it won’t be the whole $19,000, but there should be savings and that should be evaluated,” she said. “How many students need to leave the district for there to be a budget impact?”
Chariho Director of Administration and Finance Ned Draper said although 100 students may seem like a lot, it is difficult to make adjustments because it is spread out amongst a population across three towns and multiple schools.
“Roughly 100 students is about 3 percent of the population; because homeschool students are spread amongst different grades and locations, it just doesn’t lend itself well, particularly during the school year, to try and effectively move resources around,” Draper said.
Champlin, who has remained transparent in his service on the school committee that his own children receive homeschooling, defended Draper’s analysis and said that although he at first believed there should be savings, a deeper dive into the data shows why it has become a neutral impact rather than a savings.
He said that, if tabulated directly, $19,000 per student for 100 additional students would appear to result in $1.9 million in per capita savings. He said that, unfortunately, the data is different than during the budget process and noted that the direct analysis doesn’t factor in aspects of why students were homeschooled, where they lived or what would need to be done to adjust.
“When you look at these numbers, we can’t remove a class in Charlestown for a grade or a class in Hopkinton. Unfortunately the level per grade just isn’t enough to warrant moving the class totals,” he said. “I think a little more analysis need be done here before going down that road.”
Picard, Draper and Comella all made promises to the committee that they would continue to work with the state and seek solutions to the funding formula to address the annual discrepancies that continue to occur as a result of varying data.
On the state level, Picard said legislators are considering changes to the funding formula and added that several districts including Chariho are currently working to create more consistency between the date used to determine budgets, Oct. 1, and the date currently used by the legislature of June 30 at the end of the same school year.
Comella said that moving forward, the district will need to both continue to monitor enrollment data and determine more specifically what decisions are bringing people to homeschool. The funding formula also has to be part of the discussion, he said.
“We are closer to resolving some of the issues on the state side. If those students counted for state purposes, then we will get the money we anticipate,” he said. “If we can ask some of those questions as we develop the budget process, maybe we can get ahead (compared to where we are now).”
