WOOD RIVER JCT. — Compelled to make a statement about the Black Lives Matter movement, Sabrina Rubenstein, a 16-year-old Chariho student, produced a full-length video documentary about racism and violence in America.
Entitled “This is America: Once Again a Nation Divided,” the film was released on June 12. Rubenstein, who lives in Westerly, said her inspiration for the documentary was a short video on the killing of George Floyd that she happened to see on TikTok.
“Due to the corona[virus] quarantine, I haven’t really been doing much,” she said. “I was kind of just doing what I had to do for school but everything else was just kind of stopped for me, and I realized that if I was able to be affected by a 60-second video, what could something that was a documentary or a longer video do?”
Rubenstein said she has always been aware of racism.
“I’m Puerto Rican and Jewish, and people have sent me some ignorant comments that they wouldn’t send a traditional … white person, but I’ve never experienced brutal racism or police brutality,” she said. “I always watch movies and TV shows that focus on it and it always makes me feel so uneasy, because I don’t understand how people can judge based on the color of someone’s skin.”
The film opens with moments from the civil rights movement of the 1960s. Rubenstein said she was deeply affected by the story of Ruby Bridges, who, at the age of six, was the youngest member of the first group of African American children to attend an all-white school in Louisiana in 1960.
“It taught me not to discriminate against others, because I watched a movie about her,” she said. “It showed how it affected her, how it affected her family … I wanted to start at that point because that, to me, was the turning point.”
Rubenstein kept her narration to a minimum, and instead asked a series of questions about racism to a diverse group of Americans from across the country and let their answers speak for themselves.
Finding people to participate in the film was easy. Rubenstein posted on social media that she was looking for people to interview and the response was immediate.
“A ton of people came to me saying they wanted to be in it,” she said. “I said, ‘Okay, let’s set up a time. Let’s do it as soon as possible.’”
Using FaceTime and Google Meet, Rubenstein interviewed 25 people and completed her film in just two weeks. The raw quality of the interviews, which are not enhanced, contributes to the overall feel of the production.
“Some of the clips are blurry or you couldn’t hear them that well, and I was like ‘Well, you know what? I got to talk to people that I wouldn’t have been able to include in this if I only had the vision of doing it in-person,’” she said.
Rubenstein, who is entering her senior year in the criminal justice program at Chariho Tech, admitted that racism is an issue that resonates with her on a personal level.
“It’s just really hard for me to sit back and watch people be discriminated against, because that’s not how I am. That’s not how my parents are …. And then I hear people say racism isn’t an issue or it isn’t real. And I don’t see how they could say that. So it definitely breaks my heart when I hear these stories,” she said.
Chariho Principal Craig MacKenzie said he had watched Rubenstein’s documentary and had been impressed not only by her critical thinking but also by her empathy.
“I’m impressed with the context and questions at the foundation of Sabrina’s video,” he said. “The diversity of her interview subjects and her research reflect the listening and learning that will be essential to meaningful change locally and nationally. At the heart of her work is empathy, a sincere attempt to see the world through the eyes of others. This critical thinking skill will serve her well in her studies and service to community going forward.”
As a criminal justice student, Rubenstein also has an understanding of the challenges faced by law enforcement.
“Both of my teachers are retired police officers and they held high positions,” she said. “I respect them. I think they’re super-kind people, and some of my neighbors are police officers and I’ve never had a bad experience with an officer, myself, so I can’t sit here and use derogatory terms about the police that I’ve heard people using, because I’ve never experienced that.”
Rubenstein plans to study criminology and journalism in college.
“I want to somehow use that to, just kind of, fight the power, and use the media in a respectful and educated way to educate people about what’s going on,” she said.
Rubenstein hopes to share her documentary with as many people as possible.
“I've shared it on Snapchat, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, so I definitely tried to get it out there as much as I possibly can,” she said. “But I think it’s important for everyone to share it, because I share it, my neighbor shares it, their neighbor shares it and so on. It’s spider-webbing and reaching more people.”
"This is America: Once Again a Nation Divided" is available on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v7b_HXNjRcQ&feature=youtu.be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.