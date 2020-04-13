WOOD RIVER JCT. — Andrew Ackroyd, a Chariho High School senior, and Emma Wilusz, a Chariho High School freshman, were recently presented with a Write Rhode Island award for their short stories.
Ackroyd’s story, “Absolution,” was one of the top stories and Wilusz’s story, “Death’s Call,” was one of the notable mentions.
The Write Rhode Island short fiction writing competition, which has existed for four years, is open to Rhode Island students in grades 7 to 12 and stories are selected through a blind judging process. Twenty selected stories will be published in the short fiction anthology, with four top stories and 16 notable mentions.
The competition’s co-sponsors, Taylor Polites and Hester Kaplan of the Goat Hill writing group, and Diana Champa of School One, surprised the Chariho students by coming to an InkStigators writing club meeting in the winter. Chariho teacher Rebecca Burns is the advisor of the club and Ackroyd is the club’s president.
“We've been thrilled to come to Chariho High School every year that the competition has existed,” Polites told the students. “Great stories have been honored in the past, and so we're just always excited to come back and acknowledge the great writing that's been going on here.”
As students anxiously waited to hear who had won this year, Polites finally announced that Emma Wilusz was recognized for her notable story and Andrew Ackroyd was recognized for his top story.
Wilusz, a freshman, was shocked to hear that she had been recognized for her work.
“It was insane and I didn't expect it at all,” she said. “It's amazing and it's really uplifting.”
This is the second time that Ackroyd has won the top story award, and he is the only student in the state to have had a story published in the anthology for each of the four years that the competition has existed.
“It's just an awesome feeling to know that all of the hard work that you put into something is recognized,” he said.
Ackroyd, who plans to study English in college next year, said that writing comes naturally to him and he hopes to make writing his career.
“Writing is kind of like an exorcism of sorts,” he said. “I had this story idea of what I wanted to do inside of me and then it just always feels so good to just get it out.”
Polites said the judges were amazed by Ackroyd’s sophistication of literary techniques and character development.
“His story showed a lot of skill,” he said. “It showed a great sense of plotting flashbacks and the development of tension around the emotional life of the characters.”
Champa, the director of literary engagement at School One, said that this competition is a great outlet for students to share their writing for others to read.
“I think it's great for the teachers and the students to have a place that they can publish,” she said. “I think that it's incredible to have these venues that are outside the classroom where other people are going to read your stories.”
Rebecca Burns, the advisor of the InkStigators writing club, said she was delighted to see her students’ accomplishments.
“I was so excited that both Andrew and Emma were selected,” she said. “It was like the passing of a torch—Andrew, a senior and our club president, and Emma, a freshman starting her high school writing career off strong.”
She added, “It has been an absolute joy to watch Andrew's talents and interests develop over the past four years. The rich description and symbolism he is able to incorporate into his writing is incredible. He inspires me every day.”
