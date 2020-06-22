WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho Middle School has applied to the Champlin Foundation for a grant to convert an unused art room into a mindfulness center.
If awarded, the $31,538 grant would cover the cost of fitness and other equipment for the room, which would be available to the middle school’s 900 students, teachers and staff.
Chariho development officer Katie Kirakosian prepared the grant application, which begins with an explanation of the mindfulness concept. Mindfulness, she wrote, uses “various techniques to connect individuals to their inner resources, which can be used to approach various life issues with resilience, strength, and peace of mind.”
Middle school Principal Gregory Zenion explained that students at the middle school face their own special challenges, many of which are social and emotional. A mindfulness center, he said, would provide a place and a framework to help students find healthy ways to address those challenges.
“We know that our kids have more social and emotional issues than they did 10 years ago,” he said. “We’re very aware that funding is not increasing at the level to address social and emotional needs and the problems, so we started thinking outside the box, and that’s how the whole mindfulness center came about.”
Kirakosian noted that early adolescence has been acknowledged as a critical period in a child’s development.
“It’s been described by the American Psychological Association as the developmental period that’s demanding, chaotic and unpredictable,” she said. “ So mindfulness can certainly help calm and support students with various tools during that time.”
The May 31 grant application follows an application two years ago for a fitness center, which the foundation declined to fund, so Zenion said this time, he had decided to propose something more innovative.
“A fitness room. What’s different about that?” he said. “So when we re-thought about it and said ‘What can we use?’ we went with this whole mindfulness idea. It’s more than just a fitness room. It’s for yoga. It’s for meditation. It’s for light workouts. It could serve multiple purposes now.”
The proposal was presented to the School Committee at the June 16 meeting. Some members welcomed the idea, while others said they needed more information.
Hopkinton member Catherine Giusti said she practiced mindfulness with her own children.
“As the mom of two middle school students, one is about to graduate, I can tell you this is beneficial,” she said. “We practice mindfulness at home. It’s not as easy a skill as it sounds, like it should be, so it’s something that does need to be taught, particularly with this generation of children who are just coming out of a pandemic and distance learning and the challenges associated with that. I don’t know that we’ve seen the full repercussions of their mental health.”
David Stall, also of Hopkinton, and Pastor of the Seventh Day Baptist Church, said he was leery of the idea.
“I’m going to be the guy who says I’m not crazy about this so far,” he said. “I’m certainly willing to talking [sic] about it. Obviously, I come from a different background in terms of the inner self and finding peace and emotional and spiritual wellbeing, that sort of thing …. My concern is the connection with parts of the mindfulness teaching with certain religions — eastern religions and that sort of thing. We’re talking about a lot of different things, from breathing to yoga mats or physical exercise, or those kind of things — physical things — but there’s also the component in there of meditation and some of those other mindfulness things.
"I want to be very sensitive about never using my own spiritual agendas or values into the education system, I’m also, because of that, very sensitive about others not being infused there. So, I want us to be very careful about that.”
The committee agreed to continue the discussion at the July meeting when members have had a chance to learn more about the mindfulness curriculum.
