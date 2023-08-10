RICHMOND — The Chariho Regional School District is bolstering mental health services and training in the coming year, thanks in part to a federal subgrant awarded by the Rhode Island Department of Education.
Chariho will receive $424,995.75 through funding secured for Rhode Island in the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which School Superintendent Gina Picard said the district would use for the expansion of the Project AWARE RI program secured during the 2022-23 school year. The district was one of 12 that received grants and was awarded just short of the maximum allowed of $425,000.
The funding will be used to secure a mental health clinician for district elementary schools — Picard said much of the effort would go toward addressing needs at Richmond Elementary in particular — as well as the training of additional “teacher champions” who are able to aid in staff training and response across the school district, Picard said.
“We have been working with school administrators and teachers over the past several years to identify opportunities and hone in on strategies that will aid in making our schools all safe, comfortable learning environments that can meet the mental needs of our students and staff,” she said in a phone interview Monday.
The subgrant, which was announced Monday by Gov. Dan McKee, was among $4.8 million in federal funds awarded to 12 education agencies statewide. The purpose of the grants are to establish strategies and carry out activities that will help increase students’ sense of belonging and safety.
The funding was awarded following a competitive application process administered by the Rhode Island Department of Education. According to federal guidelines, grantees must be considered “high need,” which specifically requires a district to meet pre-established metrics.
The funding is for a three-year period that ends Sept. 30, 2026.
Qualifying metrics include “LEAs with at least one Title I-A participating school with 35% or more poverty and one or more SurveyWorks student risk factors; LEAs with at least Title I-A participating schools and one or more SurveyWorks student risk factors ranked in the top ten; and student risk factors include data surrounding violence and belonging in and out of school.”
“We must ensure every school is safe and school districts have the resources they need to support students, teachers, and school staff,” said U.S. Sen. Jack Reed. “This federal funding will improve mental health services and school security improvements at schools across the state. It will go a long way toward violence prevention and better school-based mental health services that are essential to safe, healthy, and supportive schools.”
For the Chariho Regional School District, the latest funding now brings the total number of mental health-related grant money acquired over the past year to $2.42 million.
In 2022, the district was named recipient of a $2 million Project AWARE grant from the state that secured money specifically to address mental health needs. As a result of the grant, the district was able to take measures including hiring a mental health clinician for the middle and high schools and implementation of the “teacher champions” program, which trains staff to both respond to mental health crises and provide valuable insight and training for other staff members.
The grant secured guaranteed funding for a two-year period and Picard said both efforts have proven tremendously valuable, increasing student success.
The district will also use funding to extend its contract with Effective School Solutions, a consultation firm with expertise in providing welcoming student environments and school climates.
“The idea is to build capacity for response and education, so that we may eventually switch to training within the district,” Picard said. “The hope is that with this additional funding, we can position ourselves so that there will be very little cost to the district moving forward.”
State officials said Chariho will not be alone in utilizing the grant in such ways. Several educational agencies will be leveraging these grants to expand ESSER-funded projects and initiatives, the state said in a press release, as well as expand efforts initiated through Project AWARE (Advancing Wellness and Resiliency in Education).
Additionally, the state said agencies will be using funds to continue positive behavioral interventions; provide diversity, equity and inclusion professional development for high school staff; and professional development/implementation of Yale Ruler.
“Through the awarding of these funds, Rhode Island is sending a clear message that student safety and well-being is of utmost importance as we approach the new school year,” McKee said. “These grants will allow school districts to establish the proper resources and tools necessary to promote safe, inclusive, and successful learning environments. When our students feel supported, they can achieve excellence.”
