WOOD RIVER JCT. — Residents in the three Chariho Regional School District towns passed the $54.7 million 2021-22 budget Tuesday by a slim 77-vote margin at a referendum held Tuesday.
The total vote across Hopkinton, Richmond and Charlestown was 552-475 to approve the spending plan, which represents a 2.2% increase over last year's budget. The fund balance, or surplus, was reduced to 2.25% of the budget, but the School Committee rejected calls earlier in the process to lower it further, citing the fiscal uncertainty caused by the pandemic.
Richmond voted to approve the budget 209-178, and Charlestown approved it by a lopsided 172-44 count. Hopkinton voters, however, rejected the spending plan, with 253 "no" votes and 171 "yes" votes.
For a full story, check online Wednesday or see Thursday's issue of The Sun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.