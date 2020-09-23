WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho School Committee chairman Ryan Callahan asked committee members at Tuesday's meeting which school configuration option they preferred of the six presented by RGB architects. The school district is considering the possible reconfiguration and consolidation of its buildings.
“I think the goal that I have is just getting guidance from this committee on paths forward,” Callhan said. “The simplest path forward is just to provide direction to provide a five-year capital plan in which we prioritize the needs that need to happen within our brick and mortar over the next five years.”
In a report prepared for the district, RGB describes six wide-ranging "school planning" options, ranging from keeping all buildings and grade configurations as they are now, to bringing Grade 5 back to the elementary school and renovating and upgrading existing buildings, to consolidating all four elementary schools into a single, modern elementary school with grade 5 included.
“What I’m really hoping to get from you, and I think I already know where it’s going, is guidance on what to go back and instruct the Necessity for School Construction Committee to go forward with,” Callahan said.
Several members said they liked the idea of returning grade 5 students to the elementary school, but there was less agreement on the plan for the buildings.
Linda Lyall of Charlestown said she preferred a single, new elementary school.
“I love the little schools idea, but they’re aging and I think, probably, in all fairness, it would be best to close all the schools and open a big brand new one with all the great facilities and well thought-out,” she said.
Hopkinton member Lisa Macaruso also favored a single new elementary school and pointed out that the state would fund most of the cost of a new school under its “newer and fewer” initiative.
“I think, in terms of equity, creating community, being unified Chariho, even as School Committee members, being able to represent all of our students and move away from those who think we only represent the students in our town, I think there’s just so many reasons to do that, and with the reimbursement rate at what it is, I think that’s something that should be seriously considered,” she said. “I also want to echo that yes, fifth grade, developmentally, belongs in the elementary school.”
Charlestown member Linda McAllister said she also favored the single elementary school option. But other committee members noted that there would be considerable resistance to consolidation from the towns, which, in the past, have opposed a single large school.
Richmond member William Day said he favored the fourth option which would involve closing Hope Valley school and expanding the three remaining elementary schools.
“I think the only possible viable option we would have would be (option) four,” he said. “This would keep the kids in the towns. This is what the towns want.”
Catherine Giusti, who represents Hopkinton, said she felt obliged to represent her constituents, many of whom want to keep the town's two elementary schools, Hope Valley and Ashaway elementary.
“While Hopkinton is known for how we like our villages, there’s also something to be said for the fact that we have two really high-performing elementary schools, and I think some of the concerns of parents also is, you’re taking two Blue Ribbon schools in the town of Hopkinton and you’re looking at changing something that’s going really well, "she said. "The only thing that’s not going well in Hopkinton are the buildings … I think it’s important for me to advocate for some of the parents that I’ve talked to that it’s changing a system that’s working remarkably well in Hopkinton.”
Donna Chambers, of Charlestown, said she liked the proposal to consolidate the elementary schools into a single, new school, and suggested Chariho look at other districts that are undergoing consolidations.
“I believe that Smithfield is currently consolidating three elementary schools and building on the campus of their high school and expanding their middle school,” she said. “So they’re in the process of doing that now and refiguring their administration. We’ve got districts that are already starting to do this that we can learn from, but I do like Option 5 anyway.”
Committee members also discussed the impact consolidation of elementary schools might have on administrators, but agreed that it was premature to consider the issue until the school configuration plan had been decided.
Callahan said he would bring members’ comments and suggestions to an upcoming meeting of the Necessity for School Construction team.
