RICHMOND — After lengthy discussions that led to the restoration of transportation and tuition funding in the Chariho School Committee’s 2023-24 budget, the committee voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to adopt the proposal, which would translate to a 1.74% increase in local taxpayer liability.
Members voted 9-1, with committee member Kathryn Colasante opposed, to approve the budget and send it to referendum on April 4. The proposed budget includes $57.13 million in taxpayer liability to the three Chariho towns, and an estimated $43.37 million in liability after applying the anticipated state aid.
Committee member Polly Ann Hopkins abstained from voting and Clay Johnson was absent from Tuesday’s meeting.
Chairwoman Catherine Giusti challenged those on the committee, including newly elected members who were vocally opposed to the budget a year ago, to stand behind the proposal that they voted to adopt.
“If you voted yes, then the assumption is you support this budget that you voted for,” Giusti said. “It is perceived that by voting here, you are going to support the budget at referendum. It would be disingenuous of you to now move forward in any way that does not support it.”
The proposed budget would require a 1.67% increase in contribution from Charlestown taxpayers, a 1.47% increase in Richmond and a 2.07% increase in Hopkinton.
Superintendent of Schools Gina Picard defended the work that went into the budget and keeping the process transparent, an effort to avoid having the district fall behind after working with a zero-increase budget in the current year.
With ongoing tension between schools and the public, much of which is centered on unfunded mandates, Picard said the proposed budget works to mitigate risks and money returned this year will be due largely to an inability to fill open teacher and staff positions due to the lack of qualified applicants, medical leave or other issues.
“Budget season, for us it never ends. It is all day and all week,” she said. “We are desperately seeking ways to alleviate taxpayers as much as possible, but it can’t be at the risk of our students and their learning opportunities.”
Hopkinton councilwoman Sharon Davis, speaking during public comment, expressed disappointment and said she felt additional savings could have been found by reducing the district’s benefits line or reducing the fund balance to just 2% instead of 2.25% Picard said the impact of such a change would have been a reduction of approximately $148,000.
With the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER funds, coming to an end in the coming year, Giusti and other committee members, including Donna Chambers and Andrew McQuaide, shared concerns over reducing the balance while already taking so many “calculated risks.”
Hopkins told members of the committee that as they pass the budget, they need to keep in mind that there are people out there who are struggling and will feel the impact of any increase at all.
“There are a lot of members of our communities who struggle on a daily basis, trying to figure out how to pay their heating bills and trying to scrape together money to buy food,” Hopkins said. “We need to stop and think, because a small increase in their taxes could have a big impact in their lives.”
The budget found support from others, however, including committee member Tyler Champlain, who said he couldn’t support the budget last year, but believes the district has done what it can for the 2023-24 school year to reduce costs without impacting the quality of local education.
Picard said she understands the challenges facing taxpayers in the coming year, but said she believes the requested increase represents a lean budget that taxpayers should be willing to support.
“I know that everyone will leave here and tell the taxpayers how to vote for the budget, and you do have a right to do that,” Picard said. “When you go to the polls, be sure to look at a student and say ‘this is what they deserve and need,’ and that’s how you vote. Just think about the fact that our kids are worth it. They are worth it.”
The referendum will take place on Tuesday, April 4 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eligible voters may cast their ballots at Charlestown Town Hall, Richmond Town Hall, and Hopkinton Town Hall. For more details of the budget, visit the Chariho website at chariho.k12.ri.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.