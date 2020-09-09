WOOD RIVER JCT. — The looming Sept. 14 deadline for in-person learning was the source of considerable concern for several Chariho School Committee members, parents and staffers at Tuesday’s remote meeting.
After a two-hour discussion, during which it was suggested that the district should postpone the return to classes, the committee ended up sticking with its existing timetable.
Superintendent of Schools Gina Picard presented the district’s in-person reopening plan, which will not apply to students who have chosen distance learning.
“Starting first day of school, all K through [grade] 5 students will attend every day,” she said.
Special education students at the Chariho Alternative Learning Academy will also begin on Sept. 14 and attend five days a week. The middle school will be phasing in the return to class, until all students are back to in-person learning on Sept. 18.
The high school, Picard explained, will use a partial approach.
“On the Monday, everyone will be distance learning,” she said. “It will give our teachers the opportunity to on-board our students to understand the new protocols.”
For the first 10 days, half of the 860 students who have opted for in-person learning will come to school on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and the other half will attend on Thursdays and Fridays. Everyone will be expected to be back at school five days a week by Sept. 28.
One possible issue, Picard said, is school buses, which, under the state's COVID-19 guidelines, will be carrying fewer children. As more parents have decided at the last minute to send their children to school, the buses have filled quickly.
“Many of our buses are now at capacity,” she said. “As much as we asked people and our families to commit prior to school opening, we’re trying to be flexible, but we are getting to the point where we will either be denying people transportation and/or, at this point, not being able to open fully based on the social-distancing criteria.”
The Rhode Island Department of Education’s mandatory pre-opening inspection took place on Sept. 3 and Picard said it went smoothly. The two-person inspection team, both members of the National Guard, had recommended installing additional HEPA filters, but had determined that overall, the school buildings were ready for students to return.
“There was a couple of things, but not many,” she said. “Actually, I was at the elementary level, walking with the principals. They found our schools more prepared than other schools they had been to.”
Linda McAllister of Charlestown was the first of several committee members to voice a concern regarding air quality.
“Are there any classrooms that are just relying on fans or window air conditioners?” she said.
“We are not relying solely on a window fan for circulation of air,” Buildings and Grounds Director Jason Sullivan said. The air conditioners that were installed in the windows, we are also not relying solely on those to exchange air, because they don’t effectively do that.”
Teachers union President Vincent Levcowich, whose daughter attends the high school, said he had serious concerns about air quality.
“The governor gave all districts a month to get ready for actual opening in October, and I’m begging and imploring the district and the School Committee to utilize that time to make sure that the schools are safe, that we have all the filters that we need in-house, installed, ready to go, before we start having kids come in, because I don’t want to be back here in two weeks at a meeting saying ‘I told you so,’” he said.
The district has been told to keep windows open in school buses and classrooms. Charlestown member Donna Chambers asked how that would work when the weather got colder.
“We can keep our windows open for a while, but I don’t want to get to the point where we have to close our windows and we still haven’t figured out a solution to this,” she said.
Sullivan said he had asked the district’s HVAC vendors to assess the systems in the eight buildings, but they were so busy, they hadn’t been able to get to Chariho.
McAllister said she did not believe that Chariho was ready to reopen.
“With the short amount of time that we have between now and when school is opening, I’m going to say it: I don’t think we’re ready and I don’t think we’ll be ready until we get those air handling systems, those questions answered,” she said. “ I mean, we’re dealing with children and we shouldn’t be taking a chance that maybe we’re ready.”
McAllister’s comments prompted a discussion of whether the district should delay the reopening.
Hopkinton member David Stall, who has chosen distance learning for his five children, agreed with McAllister.
“All the parameters and all the protocols are just unmanageable, and it feels like it’s going to be too difficult and it’s not going to work well and we’re going to end up sending everybody home at some point anyway,” he said.
However, Chariho attorney Jon Anderson said it would be difficult, if not impossible, to produce evidence that the school wasn’t ready for students.
“I will defend whatever position you make, but it’s not a very persuasive defense if I don’t have an expert in the field testify,” he said. “…At the moment, my concern is, we don’t have evidence to support the decision that we’re making.”
Committee president Ryan Callahan added, “We don’t have evidence that suggests our schools are incapable of meeting the air handling requirements.”
After a couple of members brought up the possibility of holding an emergency meeting to discuss delaying the reopening, Callahan concluded that school could start on Sept.14 as scheduled.
“Our systems are running as they should be,” he said. “We’ve gotten additional guidance from the state, we’re going to confirm that the systems are operating, so I don’t see an articulated point that says we should delay it.”
