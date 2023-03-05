RICHMOND — Following a tense series of exchanges with the public at the Chariho School Committee’s annual budget hearing last year, residents rejected two separate proposals leading to a zero increase in funding.
If members of the School Committee would like to see their proposed budget with a 1.45% increase in taxpayer liability for the 2023-24 fiscal year pass in April, they will need to first convince voters that the plan is both fiscally sound and necessary for the long-term health of local education.
The public will have a chance to voice their opinions on the proposed $64.43 million spending plan on Tuesday. The hearing will be held in the Chariho Middle School auditorium beginning at 7:30 p.m. Chairwoman Catherine Giusti said when the hearing was set that the proposal “isn’t final” and urged open and active dialogue with the public.
“The one thing I would caution is that this isn’t the final budget that is being presented,” Giusti said in mid February.
The budget initially approved by the School Committee would have the largest impact on Hopkinton voters with a 1.76% increase for residents; a 1.43% increase for Charlestown residents; and Richmond voters would face a 1.17% increase.
The budget proposal accepted by the School Committee passed by a considerable margin, with committee members Clay Johnson and Kathryn Colasante opposed.
Committee members had spent nearly two hours making various reductions before accepting the proposal on Feb. 7. Many of the proposed reductions passed by heavy or unanimous margins, as the committee sought to reduce proposals well beyond the limit of increasing taxes by 3% in any member community.
Superintendent of Schools Gina Picard said that entering the meeting, the district needed to make a minimum of $317,000 in reductions. Members chose to make a combination of staff reductions related to open positions, eliminating a vacant special education teacher at Chariho Middle School to reduce spending by $95,000; a custodial position for a savings of $55,000; and a teacher’s assistant role currently vacant being eliminated for a reduction of $43,400.
The committee also voted to use Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER funding, in order to offset the cost for a dean at the middle school, a cost of $150,000.
In all, members were able to shave an additional $650,000 before accepting the proposal for hearing. It still did not mark enough reductions for some, including Johnson and residents including Hopkinton Town Councilor Sharon Davis each expressed a belief that more cuts could have been made in the tough economic environment that taxpayers are faced with. Davis pressed on the committee to also consider a shift in its undesignated balance policy that would reduce the fund balance to just 2% of the operating budget.
I think towns would be more willing to vote for this kind of budget (after reducing the undesignated fund balance to 2%), and not have us go back (to a second referendum),” Davis said. “Next year, we may not get this same level of state aid and we need to be ready.”
Following the hearing Tuesday, officials said members of the School Committee were expected to debate and set a final budget proposal on March 14. Voters will have the opportunity to vote during a district-wide referendum on April 4.
For more information on the budget, visit the district's frequently asked questions page at chariho.k12.ri.us/news/.
