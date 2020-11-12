WOOD RIVER JCT. — The Chariho School Committee was unable to install its new members at its Nov. 10 meeting because the results of the recent election have not yet been certified.
Gary Liguori, a write-in candidate and a newcomer to the committee, will represent Richmond with Sheila Grover, who also ran for the first time.
Catherine Giusti and Gail “Linda” McAllister were reelected to their Hopkinton and Charlestown seats.
The reorganization of the committee and the election of the new chairman and vice chairman will now take place at the next meeting on Nov. 24.
The committee was briefed on student registrations for the spring term. It appears that more families are deciding to switch from distance learning to in-person classes.
Only families who were switching their current learning scenarios were asked to register. Sharing a screen showing registrations for the fall term, Superintendent of Schools Gina Picard explained that there are currently 2,303 students receiving full, in-person learning and 838 distance learning. Requests for in-person learning in the coming term, Picard said, were up to 2,528 with 618 students distance learning.
“We did have some shifts, just to be clear,” she said. “There was approximately 20 families that moved from in-person learning to distance learning, but the majority of our moves were asking, over 250 requests, to go back to in-person learning.”
Picard also noted that so far, schools had been able to maintain safe spacing between students, with a couple of exceptions.
“We do have good spacing right now,” she said. “What I can tell you right now is based on our registrations, we look to be okay. We have a couple classrooms of concern at Richmond.”
Richmond Elementary Principal Sharon Martin has moved one class to the library, a spacious room which, Picard said, the students are enjoying.
In other business, the committee approved the creation of two new clubs at the high school: the Big Brothers/Big Sisters Club and the Diversity Book Club.
Picard recommended approval of the Big Brothers/Big Sisters club.
“The mission is for the Chariho High School to participate with and volunteer for the nation’s largest donor- and volunteer-supported mentoring network,” she said. “The high school will strive to support and positively affect not only the Chariho community, but other regions of America as well basic necessities and educational supports.”
Chariho senior Spencer Shiels, a founding member, said she was going to use social media to recruit younger members who will be able to keep the club going after the seniors graduate.
“I was going to use some social media websites, like Facebook, Instagram and stuff, to try to get that out and, hopefully, we would be able to recruit kids younger than us, because all of us on there are seniors,” she said. “I know some of my junior friends would like to be on there as well.”
The committee approved the new club.
The second proposed club, the Diversity Book Club, would encourage students to engage in conversations about race and culture.
“The proposal is for a book club that is student-led with advisors’ support and encouragement for meaningful dialogue that addresses cultural awareness, inclusivity and appreciation for all within our community and beyond,” Picard said.
Hopkinton member Lisa Macaruso, a founder of Chariho’s new anti-racism task force, thanked the students for proposing the book club.
“This is very exciting,” she said. “Your book list selection is phenomenal. I’ve read many of those, everything from considering the Native people of this land that were here all along to the contemporary topics that are happening. Just fantastic choices.”
Macaruso asked how the new club would recruit members. Special education teacher Nicole Weeks, one of the club’s faculty advisers, said the pandemic had made it challenging to make the Chariho community aware of the club.
“Getting the word out has been a little difficult with COVID, because we have distance learners and in-person learners and we’re trying to figure that out,” she said. “We did create a Google survey and we have four responses come back saying ‘Yes I want to be a part of this,’ and these four students are very involved, so our idea now is kind of spread the word through them.”
The committee, with Hopkinton member Rev. David Stall abstaining, approved the club.
