RICHMOND — Members of the Chariho School Committee have voted to move forward with a budget that, if passed, would result in a 1.45% increase in taxpayer liability during the 2023-24 school year.
The budget approved Tuesday evening, which included roughly $650,000 in spending reductions, would have the largest impact on Hopkinton voters with a 1.76% increase for residents, while Charlestown residents would see a 1.43% increase in liability and Richmond voters would face a 1.17% increase. The measure passed by a considerable margin, with Clay Johnson and Kathryn Colasante each voting against the motion.
“The one thing I would caution is that this isn’t the final budget that is being presented,” said Chairwoman Catherine Giusti. “With this vote, the School Committee now takes ownership of this budget.”
Although the reductions marked a significant start to bringing costs in line, Johnson and residents including Hopkinton Town Councilor Sharon Davis and Richmond resident Louise Dinsmore each expressed a belief that more cuts could have been made in the tough economic environment that taxpayers are faced with.
Davis thanked members of the committee for “making a sacrifice” by agreeing to additional reductions in funding, but pressed on the committee to also consider a shift in its undesignated balance policy that would reduce the fund balance to just 2% of the operating budget.
If these changes were made with everything else already in place, she noted that it would bring the liability to taxpayers down to a 1.1% aggregate increase overall. In that scenario, Davis said the impact would be a 1.38% increase for Hopkinton, a 1.13% increase for Charlestown and a 0.8% increase in Richmond.
“I really appreciate that the committee made cuts this year and I think towns would be more willing to vote for this kind of budget (after reducing the undesignated fund balance to 2%), and not have us go back (to a second referendum),” Davis said. “Next year, we may not get this same level of state aid and we need to be ready.”
Dinsmore also expressed concerns that, as indicated in several cuts to arbitration-related expenses in anticipation of reaching a three-year teacher’s contract, the budget now before the committee still promotes too many fixed costs that will negatively impact taxpayers in future budgets.
“This budget provides no consideration for such large increases in compensation, which is the biggest nut yet to be cracked,” Dinsmore said. “I think it is irresponsible to move forward in approving a budget that is asking for no reductions or shared sacrifice when it comes to compensation.”
The proposed spending plan gained approval in the last regular Chariho School Committee meeting scheduled before residents will be able to voice their opinions at public hearing. The School Committee will present the budget on March 7 at Chariho Middle School.
Members spent nearly two hours on making reductions, many which passed by heavy or unanimous margins, en route to seeking a palatable proposal to bring to residents. Entering the meeting, Superintendent of Schools Gina Picard said members would need to find a minimum of $317,000 in reductions, after considering increases in state aid promised to the town for the upcoming school year, in order to get every member town under a 3% increase.
A combination of staff reductions related to open positions helped to considerably reduce costs, with Chariho Middle School eliminating a vacant special education teacher to reduce spending by $95,000; a custodial position being eliminated for a savings of $55,000; and a teacher’s assistant role currently vacant being eliminated for a reduction of $43,400.
The committee also voted to use Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER funding, in order to offset the cost for a dean at the middle school, a cost of $150,000. Although the motion passed, several members expressed hesitation moving anything further as the district prepares to potentially face a funding cliff in a year when that is no longer available.
“That’s a tough decision to have to make,” said committee member Donna Chambers. “Next year we won’t have ESSER funds and I feel like we are still going to need that middle school dean. I hesitate to do this; for this year it works but I am hesitant to keep doing this.”
Committee member Tyler Champlain had also come forward on Tuesday evening with several proposals that helped to reduce line items further, leading to additional reductions that helped the board dwindle down spending.
It still wasn’t enough for some, including Johnson, who voiced his displeasure with the way the budget process has been handled.
Johnson said that in order to garner his vote, there would still need to be significant reductions made to reduce spending. He compared the district’s spending to other districts and challenged administrators to figure out a way to do more with the funding they have.
“I think no one will be surprised that I would vote against this,” he said. “There is an awful lot of emphasis on the percentage increases and that is entirely the wrong way to look at it. When you look at the best schools in the state, they are already performing more efficiently, and that is the result we should be trying to achieve.”
