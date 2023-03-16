RICHMOND — Tensions over perceived misinformation and concerns regarding transparency led members of the Chariho School Committee to back off adding the committee’s name to a three-town working group this week, but members said they would revisit the concept if officials took time to narrow the scope and better promote collaboration.
The committee took no votes on Tuesday after a more than 90-minute discussion, and members who were not willing to commit to the so-called "Tri-Town Subcommittee" promised to revisit the matter if more was done to establish the committee under all regulations provided by the state’s Open Meetings Act. The discussion was led by Chairwoman Catherine Giusti, who had requested the agenda item after previous communications with members of the Charlestown, Richmond and Hopkinton town councils.
“I think we can see if there isn’t an opportunity here to write a proposal for what we want to be the focus,” Giusti said. “If you want to meet as a group of individuals, knock yourselves out, but come back with a narrowed mission and then we’d entertain joining this subcommittee.”
Tuesday's discussion was the culmination of a series of ideas and non-official meetings between elected officials in Richmond, Hopkinton and Charlestown after Richmond Councilman Michael Colasante brought up the concept during the annual Chariho Omnibus in January.
In the past two weeks, however, some of those initially interested have expressed concerns regarding “the optics” of how the subcommittee had started to form. Hopkinton Councilwoman Sharon Davis, who has taken part in preliminary meetings to discuss a possible subcommittee, explained during the School Committee meeting that there was no mal-intent by those who had met, and that the two meetings were “for brainstorming only,” with no quorums of any kind and no votes taken.
Davis, Colasante, and his wife, School Committee member Kathryn Colasante, each said the only goal was “to work quickly” to establish an advisory board that could benefit the three towns that make up Chariho. Misspoken comments at subsequent meetings — officials incorrectly identified Charlestown Council President Deborah Carney as a participant at the two meetings — caused further confusion and concern.
Officials clarified that, after the discussion on Jan. 17, interested parties met up at the Dragon Palace in Richmond on Feb. 11 to have dinner and talk about potential topics that such a tri-town subcommittee would seek to address. There were two or fewer representatives from any town council present, and it was unclear whether any School Committee members other than Kathryn Colasante had attended.
After the initial conversation, Davis said she proceeded to contact the Office of the Rhode Island Attorney General for advice on legal responsibilities. Under Rhode Island laws, state officials confirmed, a non-voting group does not need to post agendas, announce meetings or take minutes as long as there is no quorum of any kind present.
A second brainstorming session was then held at the Colasante’s home on Feb. 25, in order to discuss responsibilities and consider what an official subcommittee may look like. The intent, which was discussed at that meeting, was to include two councilors from each town, and either two or three school committee members.
“This is a grassroots effort, you have to start somewhere,” Davis said.
Giusti and other School Committee members, including Linda Lyall, Donna Chambers and Craig Louzon, expressed concerns that although there was no direct wrongdoing, it appeared that a specific group with a unique set of shared ideas had moved forward without consensus of any organization or elected board, and had done so with no official records.
Carney said the Charlestown Town Council, which discussed the matter on Monday night without resolution, would also re-discuss if the School Committee found value in such a group and the focus remained addressing problems with unfunded state education mandates and a management study. She also said that she would only be comfortable if the group followed all aspects of the Open Meetings Act right from first day.
Kathryn Colasante defended the process vigorously, repeating that “those of us involved have no problem with transparency or doing things according to the Open Meetings Act.”
“Nothing nefarious was going on,” she said. “I would urge everyone not to throw out the baby with the bathwater. Let’s consider something that backs it up a step as long as something gets moving. We are open to whatever.”
Officials showed hesitation but reserved decisions to allow for Kathryn Colansante to present a more formal motion and agenda item, along with proper documentation, during the School Committee meeting on March 28.
While several elected officials expressed hope to move sooner, School Committee member Andrew McQuaide urged them to slow down, stay in the public eye and work to create a properly collaborative environment.
“The only thing I would add, this could have been done in a public meeting and you chose not to; that was a choice. You could have vetted it publicly, and you chose not to; that was a choice,” McQuaide said. “When you cherry pick who participates, that is not creating a culture of collaboration. Please keep that in mind.”
