WOOD RIVER JCT. — In an effort to counter rumors that the Chariho School Committee might attempt to ram through a school consolidation plan without public consultation or a vote, committee members explained the process for deciding whether to build a single, new school at Tuesday’s meeting and listened to the concerns of residents.
Richmond committee member Ryan Callahan described the decision-making timeline, which will include several opportunities for community input before residents vote on the proposal.
The Rhode Island Department of Education’s “newer and fewer” initiative includes enticing financial incentives to encourage school districts to build new schools and close old buildings. RIDE would reimburse Chariho up to 80% of the $100 million cost of a single, new school, leaving the towns to pay about $23 million.
In February, the committee chose the first of three school configuration options, a plan that would involve closing the district’s four elementary schools and building a new elementary school that would accommodate about 1,500 children. The two options rejected by the committee were closing two of the four schools or leaving the buildings as they are.
Callahan said the committee could still switch to a different option, if that's what the community wants.
“By the end of this summer, we will have that scoped out and either pivot to a completely new type of concept and design that … the community is more in favor of, if they decide that Option A as their starting point is not to their liking,” he said.
Callahan, Chariho Superintendent of Schools Gina Picard and Director of Finance Ned Draper have visited the three towns to explain the options.
The district has also surveyed residents, many of whom expressed concerns about the proposal of one large elementary school. There appears to be a preference for smaller, more personal village schools and concerns about how much additional time children would have to spend on school buses.
Picard said residents would have more opportunities to weigh in on the proposal, which would also require an amendment to the Chariho Act. She also noted that a committee vote scheduled for March 23 was simply to approve a request for an extension from RIDE on the district’s application, not to approve a new school.
“That vote is to allow, really, what I call the gift of time,” she said. “It allows the committee and the community to work together to be able to determine that path forward…. Option A is our starting point. It is not the end point. So, with the community feedback, the goal from now until August is to engage, to talk through our teaching and learning vision and say to our three towns, our community members, our families, our educators, what is the vision, and then ensure that our brick and mortar matches our student vision."
Hopkinton resident Georgia Ure had plenty to say about the prospect of a large elementary school. The former School Committee member attempted at the March 2 budget hearing to express her concerns over consolidating the district’s four elementary schools but was asked to hold her comments until Tuesday’s meeting. Ure had many reasons for opposing a single school, which she described as “the factory in the field.”
“If something breaks at the factory, the whole elementary school goes down,” she said. “If the well gets contaminated or goes dry, no one can go to school … COVID-19 has taught us lessons about the hazards of having large numbers of people close together ….Satellite schools in different communities spreads out sources of disease and contagion, promoting more healthy neighborhoods.”
Ure also raised the specter of a terrorist attack.
“Terrorism isn’t limited to big cities and faraway places," she said. "A factory in the field is a sitting duck for target practice.”
Former Hopkinton Town Council member Barbara Capalbo asked the committee to consider two new schools rather than one.
“You shouldn’t dismiss the idea of two schools, on the Charlestown boundary with Richmond, and the Richmond boundary with Hopkinton, and so, the communities can merge,” she said. “I understand your problem, but one school is all the eggs in one basket.”
Budget adopted
The School Committee adopted the fiscal year 2022 budget without making any adjustments.
The $54.7 million spending plan is a 2.2% increase. The School Committee has already reduced the fund balance, or surplus, to 2.25%, but there have been requests to further lower the fund balance to 2%. Citing fiscal uncertainty during the pandemic, the committee agreed to keep the surplus higher in case the funds are needed.
Residents of the three towns will vote on the budget in an all-day referendum on April 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.