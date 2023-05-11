RICHMOND — Members of the Chariho School Committee have ratified a three-year teachers contract that will extend retroactively from the start of the 2022-23 school year, but not before concerns from many of the committee’s newest members regarding the health benefits provided and the timing of the contract itself surfaced.
The School Committee ratified the 2022-25 certified staff contract on Tuesday evening by a split 7 to 5 vote, bringing an end to negotiations that officials said had extended nearly a year into the new term. Richmond members Kathryn Colasante, Clay Johnson and Patricia Pouliot, and Hopkinton members Polly Ann Hopkins and Larry Phelps — all of whom joined the committee in November except Johnson, who was appointed in January by the Richmond Town Council — opposed the contract.
The lone newcomer to vote in favor of the contract was Hopkinton Republican Tyler Champlin, who defended his decision in stating that he knew there was a chance he may face political backlash, but that while he wasn’t entirely satisfied with the contract, it still represented a fair agreement with concessions made by both sides.
“There are things that I don’t like about this contract, but I fully and well understand that this district has great teachers and we can’t afford to lose them,’ said Champlin. “Not approving this could end in a vicious cycle for us.”
The agreement, negotiated in executive discussions between a Chariho Regional School District subcommittee of school administrators and committee members and the teachers union, National Education Association Chariho, was tentatively reached on April 18. Now that it has been ratified, the contract takes effect immediately.
Under the stipulations of the contract, the salary schedule will remain the same as it had prior to implementation of the contract with the exception of the top step in the schedule, with those employees receiving increases of 1.75% retroactive to the current school year, 2.25% in the upcoming school year and 2.5% in 2024-25.
Chariho will also be responsible for a considerable increase in health benefits costs in the coming years, with a district financial impact statement showing costs jumping by $161,512 over the duration of the contract. The health benefit increase is not retroactive and takes effect as of May 9, the date the contract was ratified.
“This contract is as fiscally responsible as it can be, and I do believe it is a fair contract,” Champlin said.
Colasante and Phelps each expressed concerns before voting against, with Colasante noting that the sizable increase in health benefit costs was too dramatic, and also extended well beyond the rates paid by private employers in the private sector.
Phelps said that the current economic conditions, which have left residents facing inflation rates of 4.7% in 2021 and 8% in 2022, have made it very difficult to continue to ask taxpayers to front additional funding. Phelps, who was criticized by resident Jessica Purcell earlier in the meeting for wearing a t-shirt that read “there are only two genders,” said he also had concerns over the timing of the vote, which came closely behind Chariho towns' passing of the annual budget.
“Given economic conditions, I am concerned about us signing any three-year contract,” he said.
Several others defended the contract, however, including Charlestown members Linda Lyall and Donna Chambers, who each expressed concerns that not ratifying the deal could lead to numerous issues, including staff members leaving or the district being unable to find qualified candidates.
Lyall noted that there has been a national teacher shortage and the district has been fortunate to not only avoid feeling a strong impact from it, but to retain “some of the best teachers in the state.”
“We have some of the best teachers here in Chariho and they deserve it. We do have a shortage on our hands in the state and I fear we could lose teachers to other districts if we do not ratify this contract,” Lyall said.
Chambers supported Lyall, but added that the success of the district in recent years should have been reason enough to award the district this contract. She said that the staff deserves the added benefits offered in the new contract.
Charlestown member Craig Louzon said that although the committee and district did need to make sacrifices in order to come to an agreement, it was a worthy end to a negotiation that both sides had made in good faith and in the best interest of students.
“Tyler alluded to something, and I don’t want people to forget it. Both sides came in with what they wanted, and neither side got exactly what they wanted,” he said. “I’ve read through it in detail and if this is what you folks agreed upon, then it is fine by me.”
