WOOD RIVER JCT. — In addition to the toll it is taking on children and their families, the COVID-19 pandemic is a major source of stress for Chariho teachers and staff.
It was apparent at Tuesday’s remote Chariho School Committee meeting, attended by more than 100 people, that the double workload of both distance and in-person learning is placing considerable stress on the district’s teachers.
A three-hour discussion of how to alleviate some of the stress became heated at times, with committee members agreeing in the end to ask Superintendent Gina Picard to try to come up with a way to introduce early dismissals, which would leave teachers more time to plan their lessons.
Picard first presented a “learning update” that showed the numbers of families choosing in-person and distance learning.
District physician Lisa Menard-Manlove reported that as of Nov. 24, there had been fewer than 10 positive cases of COVID-19 throughout the district, but she added that contact tracing by the state was not happening.
“Contact tracing has been hard, because the state isn’t really able to do the contact tracing they told us they were going to do,” she said. “Staff has been amazing, the nurses have been amazing, and we’re probably casting a wider net for kids who might have been exposed than when the state comes in to do it, so then we can back off a little bit. I feel like it’s been a game of ‘whack-a-mole’ the past few weeks, and I think that’s what it’s going to continue to be.”
Hopkinton committee member Lisa Macaruso, who has one child distance learning and another attending school, said she had visited three schools to find out from teachers what they needed.
“The concerns are, they need a beat, they need some time, not at night after the kids go to bed,” she said. “… They need meaningful, constructive, working day time to be able to sustain what they are doing. That’s what I was hearing.”
One distance-learning day a week for all students, Macaruso said, would give teachers time to address their demanding distance and in-person teaching work loads.
Charlestown members Linda McAllister and Linda Lyall, who had visited Charlestown Elementary School, agreed with Macaruso.
“I was so incredibly impressed by the work that was going on,” McAllister said. “When you speak to administrators and teachers, though, teaching in those two platforms is very difficult. Even if you only have, maybe, five children, that’s a lot when you have a classroom and those distance learners.”
Some parents at the meeting said they liked the idea of taking a pause from in-person learning during the holidays, when COVID-19 cases could spike.
“I’m very supportive of a pause, because I do have worries,” Robin Woodmansee said. “I know in-person learners are able to go to distance learning at any time. Possibly could we consider having an option for holiday distance learning where they could still come back after the holiday time?”
Several teachers pleaded for relief, warning that burnout was a real possibility.
Ashley Marsh said the stress was unrelenting.
“We’re just making it work and we’re kind of, you know, we’re trying to stay positive, but I’m just noticing that the teachers are getting super-stressed,” she said. “Not only are the teachers stressed about distance learning and stressed about their in-person program … but they’re also really afraid of getting sick.”
Hope Valley Elementary School Principal Giuseppe Gencarelli said his teachers needed help.
“We need to be careful, because our teachers are losing it,” he said. “I hate to say it like that, but we’re having struggles and I don’t think people are realizing that.”
Teachers union President Vincent Levcowich was blunt about the needs of his members.
“If I have to beg, I’ll beg, but we need this time,” he said. “We need to be able to work with one another for our own mental health, to kind of get through the rest of this year. If it’s just foot-on-the-gas non-stop for the rest of the year, I fear it could get ugly.”
Picard said it wasn’t easy to meet all the new challenges created by the pandemic.
“Often, educators have a hard time finding and regulating that stress, and this pandemic just brings on those additional challenges,” she said.
“It doesn’t matter whether you’ve been teaching 30 years or 10 years or two years. I think all of us are struggling to figure out how to handle those challenges,” she said.
Macaruso’s motion to allocate one day a week to distance learning for all students was defeated. Among the concerns was the district’s legal obligation to provide instruction five days per week to students with disabilities.
Committee Chairman Ryan Callahan made a new motion asking Picard to explore the early dismissal option with the goal of having a plan in place in two weeks.
“Give Superintendent Picard an opportunity to engage with legal and the union to come up with an early release plan, deployable the week after next,” he said.
The motion was approved by a unanimous vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.