WOOD RIVER JCT. — Members of the Chariho School Committee have approved the first option of three proposals for the reconfiguration of the district’s elementary schools, which would involve closing all four elementary schools and replacing them with a new, large school.
Richmond member Ryan Callahan, who chairs the Necessity for School Construction Subcommittee, told the committee at its Tuesday meeting that he had visited the Charlestown, Richmond and Hopkinton town councils and presented three options: Option A, which would entail the single new — and much larger — school; Option B, which would close Hope Valley Elementary School and upgrade the three remaining schools; and the third, Option C, which would keep the current configuration of four elementary schools.
Feedback from the towns, Callahan said, was varied, with Charlestown’s principal concern the prospect of reopening the Chariho Act, which would be necessary for the first option, because the Chariho Act guarantees children access to schools in the towns where they live and all four neighborhood schools would be closed.
Hopkinton is concerned with the cost of a new school to taxpayers and longer distances for school buses.
“A lot of people gave some great feedback on just the community feel of the schools that they have now and their proximity to the schools and how they didn’t really like the idea of having that consolidated school far away from them,” Callahan said.
Superintendent Gina Picard released the preliminary results of a survey of residents on the three options. The poll, which opened in January and is still open, has so far received 720 responses.
More than 40% of respondents said they wanted to keep all four schools, while 29% want to consolidate the elementary schools into a single school and about 30% said they preferred to close Hope Valley Elementary School and upgrade the remaining three school buildings.
Picard said she understood parents' misgivings.
“Most of the feedback behind ‘keep all four schools’ is the community feel, the fear of having that close-knit community lost, travel for little ones, you know, how long will the buses be going and how long will we keep them on the bus, as well as their fear of this vision of this large monstrosity of a building, the old-fashioned kind of school that would be so scary that it would be too much for the kids to handle,” she said.
The financial incentive for consolidation is significant. The Rhode Island Department of Education would reimburse the school district for up to 80% of the $100 million cost of a single, new school, leaving the towns to pay about $23 million.
The existing elementary schools are old, Callahan said, and they are increasingly expensive to maintain. The timing might be right, he added, to choose consolidation.
“I do understand parents’ concerns about the small feel and just how much they love their local schools, but I see this as, if there’s ever a point in time where you envision, within the next 10 to 20 years, that we are going to have to do a major capital project that involves consolidation of schools at the elementary level, the state has given enough financial incentive that addressing that today probably makes the most sense for your town,” he said.
Most committee members agreed that consolidation would make the most financial sense for the district, but some members and residents were skeptical of the proposal.
Richmond committee member Gary Liguori, who is also dean of the College of Health Sciences at the University of Rhode Island, urged residents to try to look beyond the charm of the older village schools and consider what a new school could provide their children.
“The one thing I continue to hear about the small schools is the charm, and I think that’s a wonderful thing, but charm doesn’t necessarily bring progress, and we have the opportunity to bring potentially a world-class facility to our kids,” he said.
Citing URI’s new engineering complex, which has attracted new students to the program, Liguori asked residents to consider the issues in trying to educate children in buildings that, in some cases, are nearly 90 years old.
“Our kids are in buildings that are beyond out-of-date,” he said. “Our kids are in buildings that are, to a small degree, dysfunctional. Our kids are in buildings that have numerous toxins in them and infrastructure that is ridiculously old and in need, or soon to be in need, of terrible repairs.”
With George Abbott, Craig Louzon and William Day opposed, the committee voted to endorse Option A. Voters will have the final say on the proposal in a referendum, the date of which is to be determined.
Budget adoption
Also Tuesday, the School Committee adopted the proposed 2021-22 schools budget.
The $54.7 million spending plan is a 2.2% increase over the current budget.
After hearing from the three towns that a significant increase would be hard to bear, especially given the current uncertain economic climate, the committee reduced the district’s fund balance, or surplus, from 2.5% to 2.25%, saving the towns about $135,000. The towns’ share of the capital improvement budget was also reduced to zero, saving them more than $200,000.
Before they voted, Superintendent of Schools Gina Picard reminded committee members that they could still make adjustments to the budget.
“This is not the last time the committee can lower the budget,” she said. “If adjustments are made, the School Committee would take a short recess so Ned [Director of Finance Ned Draper] can recalculate those figures.”
No committee member proposed changes to the budget, but Day said he could not support it without having more information and cast the lone opposing vote.
"I cannot support it as it is right now," he said. "Hopefully, I can support it at the end, but right now, as you presented it to me, I'm uncomfortable with it."
The budget referendum will take place on April 6.
