RICHMOND — The Chariho Regional School district’s mentoring program, Charged to Inspire Learners to become Leaders, or CHILL, is currently accepting applications for both adult mentors and student mentees.
The program is open to students in grades 5 to 12 in the Chariho school district. The application form must be filled out by a student’s parent or guardian. Adults age 21 or over interested in supporting a young person through an ongoing, one-to-one relationship, are being sought to act as a positive role models for the students.
To apply to be either a mentor or mentee, or for more information, visit chariho.k12.ri.us/parent_resources/chariho_mentoring_program, or contact Melissa DeJoseph, the program coordinator, at Melissa.DeJoseph@chariho.k12.ri.us.
