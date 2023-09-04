RICHMOND — It isn’t enough to provide a space for students to learn, motivational speaker and the Effective School Solutions Vice President of Professional Development Laine Whitaker told Chariho Regional School District teachers and staff.
Students must feel supported and safe in order to reach their potential, the keynote said, and that includes building safe, personal connections with those who hope to reach them. Chariho staff are uniquely prepared to handle the challenge, Whitaker said during the annual convocation ceremony, as she urged them to make creating a welcoming learning environment a priority in the coming year.
“No one can do their best work if they don’t feel safe and respected. That’s where you come in,” Whitaker said.
Forging ahead with theme that “Mental Health Matters” and with an eye towards meeting the goals of the district’s Vision 2026 long-range plan, which was approved by the Chariho School Committee in May, Superintendent of Schools Gina Picard said the district is ready to expand on efforts to further enhance learning and opportunities during the 2023-24 school year.
When students return to class on Tuesday morning, Picard said the goals will remain continuing to build on a tradition of academic excellence, expanding an already robust system of local and regional partnerships, and implementing a “teacher champion” training program designed to offer hands-on opportunities for instructors.
The district will also launch Tuesday with new grant-funded clinicians in place at Chariho Middle and Chariho High, and other efforts to enhance support.
“In the coming year, we are going to be heavily focused on improving efficiencies and enhancing support for our various student services,” Picard said. “We will continue to focus on mental health; it is an area that, since the pandemic, we have seen students coming to school with a lot more anxiety and stress.”
In the past couple years, the district has implemented programs in an effort to enhance communications and provide students with more “student voice and student choice” in the educational process.
At Chariho High School, which recently climbed two spots in the annual U.S. News & World Report rankings to be named the 7th best high school in the state, the Superintendent Student Education Advisory Panel has proven valuable in obtaining quality feedback on educational services in the district, both Picard and Chariho High Principal Andrea Spas said.
Spas said the advisory board, which hosts student representatives from grades 4 through 12, has allowed the district to make beneficial adjustments in areas of student engagement, work structure and scheduling.
One thing students may be less excited about but advisory members have been in agreement with is a new cell phone policy in the coming year. The new policy is designed to help students avoid distractions and become more comfortable working at times without a screen in front of them.
The effort isn’t designed to eliminate use of technology — Spas acknowledged that some programs would still require heavy use of technology as part of the course — but rather to aid in improving student focus.
“It is all about making sure students are not distracted from learning, but are instead engaged and involved in the process as much as possible,” Spas said. “It is in their best interest to disengage from those distractions and instead fully engage themselves in the work and discussions.”
For students and staff at the Chariho Alternative Learning Academy, or CALA, building strong relationships has always been an essential part of the long-term plan, said Director Brian Tetreault.
Students involved in alternative learning have long come to the school with traumatic experiences and other life challenges that can complicate learning. He said in such, it is impossible to reach students if you don’t first establish a positive student-instructor relationship.
Tetreault said CALA staff are excited to see some of the engagement techniques once left for alternative learning are now becoming part of mainstream long-term district plans nationwide and is happy to be part of a school district that he said is leading the way in the state.
“As instructors, we need to heal the heart before we can engage the mind. For many students, even those in regular high school programs, that means gaining their trust and letting them see that as teachers, we are there to help them,” Tetreault said. “We are excited to share our experiences with other staff in the district and continue to build on our strong programs already in place here at Chariho.”
Another way to improve opportunity and environment without added costs to taxpayers is by expanding partnerships in the community. Picard said the district has maintained strong relationship with Richmond police — as well officers in Hopkinton and Charlestown police in regard to district elementary schools — and will continue to grow and expand partnerships with other local organizations.
In recent years, the district has directly partnered with the Jonnycake Center, Habitat for Humanity, Rhode Island Center Assisting Those In Need, several Rotary Clubs and other nonprofit organizations to both build skills and community connections. It has provided students hands-on experiences while simultaneously providing services that improve community and local relations.
“When students make connections like these, it is what motivates them to succeed and to want to grow and be a part of the communities they were raised in. That is the type of connection we seek to make,” Picard said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.