WOOD RIVER JCT. — Anxious to hear more about Chariho schools' opening in the fall, 120 residents logged on to Tuesday’s virtual School Committee meeting to learn more about the plans and offer comments.
Chariho and the state's other school districts were asked to submit proposed school-opening plans by July 17 to the Rhode Island Department of Education, which is now vetting those plans.
Chariho has already undertaken a significant public consultation effort, forming three stakeholder subcommittees and sending surveys to both parents and staff to gauge their preferences, but Superintendent Gina Picard said the final decision on how schools will welcome students in the fall will be made by RIDE, not by Chariho.
“As a district, we don’t decide which phase we implement,” she said. “That’s determined by the Department of Health guidance based on data that comes out regarding COVID, along with the governor.”
Under the current state guidance, Picard said all schools in the district would open on Aug. 31.
“Right now, we are planning for a full re-opening based on the current guidance, and we are getting updates, so we will be able to flip that switch when necessary and when directed,” she said.
Currently, the four possible scenarios for opening schools in the fall are: full in-class attendance, partial in-class instruction with distance learning, limited classroom time with mostly distance learning, and finally, distance learning only. RIDE is not expected to make a final decision on an opening plan until mid-August.
Chariho has already polled parents and staff in separate surveys, and about 70% of parents said they would be comfortable sending their children to school. Most parents, 90%, also said they would want their children to take school buses. If the final plan includes in-person learning, Chariho will have to find a way to transport students while maintaining social distancing.
Picard said the state’s school bus plan was based on the use of public transit, and the school districts’ transportation plans might change.
“The transportation guidance is based on public transit, and if children ride the same bus every day that they may be able to increase the amount of children on the bus,” she said.
Parents praised administrators and staff for their work in formulating a plan, but many said that in light of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, they were becoming less comfortable with the idea of sending their children to in-person classes.
Jennifer Silvia said she had a problem with elementary school children not being required to wear masks and would not send her son to school.
“I’m definitely one of the 25% who is uncomfortable sending my child to school … and if there’s not a virtual option, I cannot send him and feel comfortable, so we would be having to home-school out of necessity because of the pandemic.”
Another parent, Lola Fleischman, added, “We all have very strong opinions about which plan is chosen, and I will say as background that I would have been the 75% that said ‘yes,’” she said. “I’m now part of that 25% saying ‘no.’ I’ve changed my mind in the last two weeks.”
Fleischman asked if RIDE was considering parents’ opinions in developing the plan.
“By coming to this meeting, by filling out the new survey that you’re asking us to do, are our voices being heard by the right people, by the Department of Education and by the governor?" she asked. “Are we doing enough to make it clear that we want a virtual option?”
Picard said there would be further public consultation in the form of additional surveys as well as forums at each school, but she warned that regardless of which school opening scenario or scenarios were chosen, the annual back-to-school ritual would be different.
“School opening 2020 is not going to look like school opening did in the past …. While it’s not healthy to dwell on those things, it is important to understand that there’s a loss,” she said.
