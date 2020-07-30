WOOD RIVER JCT. — The transition from middle school to high school is a challenging time for many students. In a new initiative aimed at making the transition a bit smoother, 53 Chariho high school juniors and seniors will be serving as peer mentors to incoming freshmen.
Chariho principal Craig MacKenzie said the program follows a pilot project which began last year.
“We tried to do some pilot work in peer mentoring last year,” he said. “We have some understanding as to what it is that the program could look like, and the training is providing some structure, some accountability, some norms for the kids. But really in the end, it’s going to be the kids themselves, their ability to model leadership, to serve as a liaison between our incoming ninth-grade class and all of the supports and resources and extracurricular opportunities that we offer as a school.”
Student success in ninth grade is considered a predictor for success throughout high school, MacKenzie noted.
“So much of our data reflects how critical that freshman year is to students’ success going forward and I think one of our motivations for what we’re doing, not only with the peer mentoring but with all the focus on the ninth grade, is that we’re not assuming that kids are coming in trained to certain academic skills and dispositioned or trained to professional skills and it’s our responsibility to do that explicitly, and if we’ve done that, then we can have expectations and create more opportunities for kids,” he said.
High school freshmen, MacKenzie said, face a host of new academic challenges.
“There’s changes in expectations academically,” he said. “I think there’s commitment to programs and really starting to think in the ninth-grade year about what you’re targeting in your future. I love that we have the CTE [career and tech] program, because that provides students with experiences that translate into more choices.”
COVID-19 restrictions will make it impossible to hold the customary new student orientation this year, but each newcomer will be introduced to a student mentor from the junior or senior class.
“We’re going to be assigning each of our 53 mentors five or six students from the freshman class, and that pod is going to stay with them during the course of the year,” MacKenzie said.
Participation in the program is not compulsory, so students can opt out if they or their parents wish. The first meeting between mentors and mentees will be virtual, but the second meeting will be in person. New students will tour the building with their mentors and the other members of their pods and exchange their Chromebook laptop computers for the MacBooks used at the high school.
“The second one’s actually going to be a live meeting that we’re scheduling for the second week of August,” MacKenzie said. “The students are going to come in at very scheduled times, probably a maximum of three pods in the building at any time, where, for half an hour, they’ll walk around, get their bearings, they’ll understand the flow chart we’ve designed to mitigate risk in the building during the course of the year. The kids are going to get their schedules so they can see where their classes are going to be and think about what that looks like.”
Freshmen would meet three times with their mentors and fellow mentees before school starts. The hope is that the newcomers will then feel comfortable asking questions or reaching out for help.
“Once the school year starts, as the students start to acculturate, they’ve got an established point person who’s a student leader in the building that they can connect to with any questions at all,” MacKenzie said. “We know that students are much more willing to ask questions or seek advice or ask for resources from one of their peers, and the group of student leaders that we’ve identified that have gone through the training are well-equipped to prepare and support the ninth-graders in their transition.”
Chariho Tech director Gerald Auth said with an increase in enrollment of students from outside the district, the mentorship program would also help those students feel comfortable at Chariho. So far, 191 students from outside the district will be attending Chariho Tech this year.
“We would like to match every new, out-of-district career-and-tech student with a current student from that program,” he said. “So if you’re coming in from Westerly for culinary, we’re going to have a culinary mentor for you. We found that the transition from eighth [grade] to ninth is a huge transition for kids because it’s such an important year for them. And when you’re coming from out of district, it’s even more difficult.”
MacKenzie said it is important that freshmen feel like they belong at Chariho.
“The foundation of feeling like you’re part of a community is building relationships, and I know that our incoming students look to our upperclassmen for guidance,” he said. “So we spend a lot of time messaging to our upperclassmen that ‘You’re role models and the things that you do provide our incoming students with an indication of what it is that we value in our culture.’ So, in taking the time to train our peer mentors, we’re hoping that we build positive relationships that translate into positive choices and experiences for our incoming students."
