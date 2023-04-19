RICHMOND — When Chariho High School senior Alanna Healy walked down the hallway into the entrance foyer Wednesday morning after being called to the main office, she was surprised to find a crowd of people waiting for her that included district administrators and her parents, Dave and Sue, smiling proudly at her.
As she turned the corner, an embarrassed grin came across her face as she asked, “What is all this?” That’s when Chariho Principal Andrea Spas stepped forward from the group, certificate in hand, to honor Healy as valedictorian of the class of 2023.
Healy and classmate Abigayle Fadgen, who was named salutatorian, were recognized Wednesday during a surprise morning ceremony.
“For the longest time, I knew it was between Abby and myself, but this still comes as a big shock,” Healy said. “I thought I might finish as salutatorian, but this is definitely a welcome surprise.”
Healy and Fadgen, both 17, will finish as the top students when the year draws to a close, officials said. Each will have the chance to speak at graduation and Superintendent of Schools Gina Picard said each would also be recognized with a proclamation from the Chariho School Committee and at end-of-year ceremonies in the coming months.
Both women are on different trajectories when it comes to post-secondary and career aspirations, but they each bring friendly personalities and are self-driven women who have been active members of the school community, Spas said.
Spas noted that both have adjusted to a variety of pandemic restrictions and other challenges during their high school careers and said their experience will help them achieve a lot beyond graduation.
Fadgen’s mother Melissa Cinquegrana, who was there to surprise her daughter, said she couldn’t be more proud of her daughter’s accomplishments. Cinquegrana said that even when she thought she had done poorly on a test or quiz, Fadgen would return home the following day with a mark of 99 or 100.
“She has always been a good student, but it was in middle school that I realized she could truly do something special,” Cinquegrana said. “She has put in so much hard work, and I am so proud of who she has become.”
A Hope Valley resident, Fadgen said she will attend Worcester Polytechnic Institute in the fall, where she will be studying chemistry with a minor in computer science.
In typical “good student” fashion, Fadgen accepted the title graciously before excusing herself in order to return to class for a math test — even with teacher and principal approval to be absent.
“At times, it definitely felt more like trying to stay afloat,” she laughed when asked how she managed to succeed. “I think this is just the culmination of all that hard work paying off.”
Healy, a Westerly resident who applied to Chariho as an out-of-district student in order to benefit from the school’s Health Careers pathway, has not yet committed to school in the fall and will choose between either Lehigh University or the University of Rhode Island. She is seeking a career in biology or medical sciences and wants to focus more specifically on neuroscience and neurosurgery.
Her parents said they have known for about a week now, and it has been hard keeping the information from their daughter. Dave Healy said he and his wife knew from their daughter’s report cards that there was a chance, but weren’t sure whether she would end up at the top.
“We’ve known for a long time that she is a very good student, and she has always been self-motivated,” Sue Healy said. “It is awesome to see all of her effort paying off.”
