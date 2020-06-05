WOOD RIVER JCT. — Rain and a threat of thunderstorms forced the postponement of Chariho’s graduation celebration car parade from Friday to Monday.
Interim Superintendent of Schools Jane Daly said the decision to postpone the event was made on Friday afternoon.
“We’ve been monitoring the forecast all day and there continues to be an increased chance that there’s going to be a good chance of rain this evening and, potentially, thunderstorms,” she said. “The students are going to be out decorating their cars, we would have people out here with signs, so we felt we needed to postpone it to Monday.”
The car parade will consist of graduates following a designated route through the Chariho campus in cars driven by their parents. Students have also been encouraged to decorate their vehicles. Monday's parade will begin earlier, at 5 p.m., to accommodate the Richmond Financial Town Meeting, which takes place the same night.
A pre-taped virtual graduation ceremony was still scheduled to be broadcast to graduates and their families on Friday at 7 p.m.
