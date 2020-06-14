The following is promotIonal content:
RICHMOND — While recent financial headlines have painted portraits of doom and gloom, many local businesses have been flooded with support from community members.
This rings especially true for Chariho Furniture President and Founder Ed Smith, who when looking back on sales numbers from the past month, was shocked to discover they experienced record-breaking sales in May. Despite not being able to fully open their doors to customers until the second weekend of the month, it was the business’ best month of May since opening their doors 33 year ago.
“With all that’s going on, our message is really resonating right now,” Smith said. “Shop local, buy American made, support community — that’s what we’ve always stood for, but I think that really hits home right now.”
The pandemic has still taken its toll on the businesses — Smith was forced to temporarily lay off employees and has only taken clients in by appointment — but things are looking up. Despite having to juggle appointment-only sales for the first part of the month, with help from his chief operating officer and daughter, Stephanie, records were smashed.
Until recently, May 2017 has been the local furniture stores year to beat, but sales from the past month exceeded those previous records by 6 percent, according to Smith. Sales from this past January and February, the two biggest sale months out of the year for Chariho Furniture, also went a long way in placing the businesses 18 percent ahead of where it was last year at this time.
Dining room table sets and upholstery sales have been really good, according to Smith, but outdoor furniture sales have been “exceptional.”
“It’s been, no doubt, the best year we’ve ever had for outdoor furniture,” he said.
Smith speculates that this might have to do with the fact any families have placed summer vacation plans on hold, or have canceled them altogether.
“I think people are taking those dollars and saying, ‘Alright, we’re going to invest it in our house. We’re going to invest it in our backyard,’” he said.
Others may just be socially-distant conscious and looking to enjoy the summer month from the comfort of their own backyard.
While the pandemic temporarily halted the good roll Chariho Furniture was experiencing, Smith took time to do small projects around his 25,000 square foot, 3 story showroom he normally would never be able to do. Trips to the local hardware store for paint and other supplies was encouraging, he said, and gave him hope that other small local businesses are experiencing the same kind of support.
Despite the pandemic, Smith said his local hardware store experienced their best day of sales ever.
For those who are thinking of buying furniture from the local business, but may be wary of coming out, Smith assures customers that it’s still safe to visit. Chariho Furniture is “living by all of the directives from the governor,” and surfaces in the store are being sanitized often and thoroughly throughout the day.
The space, he added, makes it easy for customers to keep their distance from one another.
“In high-end retail furniture, I don’t think you can ever say it’s crowded,” Smith said jokingly.
“We’re so spread out that we can kind of run as normal,” he added. “Other than wearing masks, continually sanitizing high touch areas and things like that, it’s pretty much business as usual.”
So far, sales for the month of June are also looking promising, according to Smith.
He believes part of the reason for his businesses success may be due to the fact that while others were pulling their television and newspaper ads, Chariho Furniture never cut back.
“While the world was sitting at home, they were seeing us on TV, in the newspapers, just like nothing had happened,” he said. “We kept top of mind for everybody during the whole thing.”
