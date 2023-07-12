RICHMOND — Concerns over the reputation and legal troubles surrounding the audit firm Marcum LLP have led members of the Chariho School Committee to terminate its contract, moving in a different direction for the first time in 18 years.
Members of the School Committee voted 11-0 on Tuesday, with Donna Chambers abstaining, to terminate the contract with James Wilkinson of Marcum LLP. The committee then voted unanimously to award the bid to the next qualified firm, Hague, Sahady & Co., PC.
“It comes down to a reputation issue; the issues that were pointed out in such a high percent of audits coming from the firm,” said member Tyler Champlin, who had requested the agenda item alongside Chairwoman Catherine Giusti and motioned for the dismissal of Marcum LLP.
“You aren’t going to go to a doctor with a 25-50% mortality rate, at least most people wouldn’t,” he said. “Knowing that this company has had an issue with a member town (Charlestown) as well, I’m not comfortable with it at this point.”
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) fined Marcum LLP $10 million in mid-June, for “standards violations and systemic quality control failures” in its audit work for hundreds of special purpose acquisition companies, known as SPACs.
Marcum, previously an industry leader in working with SPACs, had “substantial and widespread deficiencies in its quality control policies and procedures when the firm saw a nearly six-fold increase in clients,” the SEC said in a statement. The SEC said violations were found in 25-50% of audits reviewed, depending on the audit standard at issue.
The company has also had problems recently in Charlestown.
After two meetings in executive session, the Charlestown Town Council voted in April make an $18,000 payment to audit firm Marcum LLP following an unexpected bill, but also notified Marcum that it would terminate its contract with the company with the payment.
Town officials were furious in March when they were hit with an unexpected $55,992 bill for “out of scope services” by Marcum, which performed Charlestown’s 2022 audit. The bills were not itemized, and Marcum appeared slow to respond to inquiries from acting Town Administrator Jeffrey Allen and Council President Deborah Carney.
While there weren’t any apparent issues found with the school-related audits, Champlin and others expressed concerns regarding not only reputation, but the lack of change in oversight from the organization over the years. Wilkinson has served the town well, Champlin said, but has also served the community in his role as Marcum LLP partner for the district for 18 years — well longer than the average of five years for a public company.
“I have been a CPA, on the tax side more than the audit side, and in a public company setting there is a need to change the partner every five years,” he said. “This is a major part of why I brought this up; that should have changed long ago for no other reason than to not become complacent.”
It was not entirely clear how much the transfer of services would potentially cost the district and would be dependent on discussions with Director of Administration and Finance Ned Draper to determine any end-of-job costs for Wilkinson and transfer fees for Hague, Sahady & Co.
Committee member Craig Louzon questioned what kind of impact this would have on contracts, costs and other aspects that could put pressure on the district. Draper recommended that the School Committee work out the contract with the next highest bidder, rather than seeking to go back to bid.
In order to return to bid, Draper said the district would be handicapped by state laws that require approvals and oversight from the Rhode Island Auditor General, a process that could take months to complete.
“When we prepared to go to bid last September, it took us nearly six months to complete,” Draper said.
He said the town received another bid, however, and would only need an exception in order to hire the next qualified bidder. That bid, $40,000, was submitted by partner Josianne Araujo with Hague, Sahady & Co. Marcum LLP had been hired following a March bid, and in an engagement letter on June 13 had announced the stipulations on the contract and services.
Under the agreement, which was bid at $52,000, Wilkinson was slated to remain a partner and continue to conduct the district’s annual audit. The contract includes a stipulation, however, which the district pointed to in exercising their right to terminate the deal based on issues such as that before the SEC.
The June letter states, “we acknowledge your right to terminate our services at any time and you acknowledge our right to rescind at any time including in instances where in our judgment or our independence has been impaired, or where we can no longer rely on the integrity of management.”
The stipulation does hold Chariho liable for payment of all direct or indirect charges including out of pocket expenses, until the date of termination. Draper said the district, with the approval on Tuesday night, will seek a final invoice.
“If we run into any delays, shifting to new auditor, then there may be some impact to fees,” Draper said. “This is the most amount of activity we can do; then the auditor general must confirm.”
