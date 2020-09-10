WOOD RIVER JCT. — “We are Chariho,” the school district’s first newsletter, was published online at the beginning of September. In addition to sharing stories of Chariho alumni, the four-page newsletter highlights community businesses supporting the district as well as news from the eight schools.
Development Officer Katie Kirakosian, who edited the publication, said that with so much going on in the large school district, she was planning to publish monthly during the school year.
“There are so many topics and so much potential for it that I brainstormed a list with many ideas, so I think there’s enough content that I’m excited to try and work the school year with a monthly deadline,” she said.
Featured on the front page of the September edition are several members of the Class of 1961, who are celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Chariho district and the first graduating class, which numbered 84 students.
One of the featured alumni is Robert Kennedy of Westerly. Kennedy was the first president of the first student council and helped choose Chariho’s colors of green and white and even the mascot, Charlie the Charger.
“As I recall, it was a group decision,” he said. “We met as a student council, there was a representative, maybe two, from each class. At that time, they had the 7th and 8th grade also in that building …. We just met and kind of went through what was on everybody’s mind, what the color would be and what the mascot would be, and we, as a group, came up with the green as the color.”
Kennedy, who went on to serve on both the Westerly Town Council and the School Committee, said his experience on the Chariho Student Council had helped prepare him for public office.
“I think maybe that experience being president of the Student Council kind of kicked me into gear, I guess, in later years, because I did get mixed up in politics in the town of Westerly,” he said.
The newsletter is part of a districtwide initiative to increase outreach to residents and business owners in Charlestown, Richmond and Hopkinton.
“It’s not simply for alumni,” Kirakosian said. “It’s certainly a way to engage with alumni, but I consider them just one, although a large, component of our stakeholders, because there are, I think, roughly 12,000 alumni over 60 years.”
Superintendent of Schools Gina Picard said the newsletter was an innovative way to engage the Chariho community.
“During this pandemic, we are working to find creative ways to reach out to our community to provide them with what is happening in Chariho,” she said. “There is a great deal of pride from alumni and community members, and we feel the newsletter would be a great way for everyone to stay connected and to see the opportunities available to continue to support the school district.”
Kirakosian said the newsletter would provide an opportunity for her to explore the three Chariho communities.
“I see this as an opportunity for me to connect with alumni, family, friend, community members that I haven’t had a chance to yet, just to continue to get to know the complexity of our communities,” she said. “The tagline for 'We are Chariho' is that it’s 'celebrating Chariho’s past, present and future,' so if I ever have writer’s block, I’m reminding myself of that and thinking about what from Chariho’s past could be a focus, what’s happening now and where we are headed in our future.”
Kennedy said he liked the idea of remembering Chariho’s history.
“I just think that it was a good thing and is a good thing to think about the past and how it affected everybody’s lives,” he said.
Story ideas for upcoming issues are welcome and can be submitted to Kirakosian at katie.kirakosian@chariho.k12.ri.us.
The newsletter is on the Chariho website: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1jhJjNGSMMzyL7-CfXqhuvNl2KtTydrl3/view
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.